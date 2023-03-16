Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Arizona State races to early lead, beats Nevada 98-73

Mar 15, 2023, 8:43 PM
Arizona State's Luther Muhammad (1) and Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) react as they leave the court fol...
Arizona State's Luther Muhammad (1) and Desmond Cambridge Jr. (4) react as they leave the court following a First Four college basketball game against Nevada in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Dayton, Ohio. Arizona State won 98-73. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — DJ Horne had 20 points and Arizona State raced to a big halftime lead and scored the most points ever in a First Four game, burying Nevada 98-73 on Wednesday night.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. — a Nevada transfer — scored 17 points as Arizona State (23-12) led 53-26 at the half and then kept up the pressure on the way to the rout. The first-half output was a season high for Arizona State, which advanced as a No. 11 seed to face TCU in a West Region first-round game on Friday in Denver.

Arizona State hit 67.7% of its shots from the floor and forced 10 turnovers in the first half, piling up a 22-2 run over eight minutes to pull away.

Will Baker scored 17 and Tre Coleman had 14 for the Wolf Pack (22-11). One of Nevada’s top players, Kenan Blackshear, picked up three fouls early and sat on the bench for more than five minutes of the opening half. Averaging 14.4 per game, he was held to four points.

FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 84, TEXAS SOUTHERN 61

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ansley Almonor scored 23 points and Fairleigh Dickinson earned its first NCAA Tournament win in four seasons.

Fairleigh Dickinson shot 50% and advanced to the East Region to play top-seeded Purdue in Columbus, Ohio, on Friday.

Joe Munden Jr. scored 17 points, Demetre Roberts had 15, Grant Singleton finished with 13 and Sean Moore 10 for Fairleigh Dickinson (20-15).

John Walker III led Texas Southern (14-21) with 22 points. Joirdon Karl Nicholas added 10.

___

AP March Madness coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

National News

This 2019 photo provided by ConocoPhillips shows an exploratory drilling camp at the proposed site ...
Associated Press

Major oil project approval intensifies Alaska Natives’ rift

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Biden climate change and others defending the project as economically vital. Two lawsuits filed almost immediately by environmentalists and one Alaska Native group are likely to exacerbate tensions that have built up over years of debate about ConocoPhillips Alaska’s Willow project. Many communities on Alaska’s North Slope celebrated the project’s […]
23 hours ago
FILE Transgender-rights advocates gather near the Kentucky House chamber, Thursday, March 2, 2023, ...
Associated Press

Kentucky lawmakers struggle to finish transgender bill

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky struggled to wrap up a bill restricting gender-affirming care for minors, as internal differences complicated their push to beat a Thursday deadline to complete the sweeping proposal denounced by some outside voices within their party. The Senate scaled back the bill on a razor-thin vote Wednesday night, […]
23 hours ago
FILE - Workers at the Nissan plant in Smyrna, Tenn., walk by a Nissan Altima sedan, May 15, 2012. A...
Associated Press

Dozens at big Nissan Tennessee plant will vote on own union

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Several dozen workers among thousands at a Nissan factory in Tennessee will hold a long-delayed vote on whether to unionize Thursday. Those leading the drive hope for an elusive win at a foreign-owned auto assembly plant in the traditionally anti-union South. After years of legal wrangling that spanned two presidential administrations, […]
23 hours ago
Associated Press

Thousands of LA school district workers to hold 3-day strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District will strike for three days next week over stalled contract talks and teachers will join them, likely shutting down the nation’s second-largest school system, union leaders announced Wednesday. The strike was set to begin Tuesday. It was announced at […]
23 hours ago
FILE - Gas prices are advertised at over eight dollars a gallon at a gas station, Oct. 6, 2022, in ...
Associated Press

California regulators could decide oil profits penalty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday he wants state regulators to decide whether to impose the nation’s first penalty on oil companies for price gouging, pivoting after months of negotiations with legislative leaders failed to reach an agreement on a bill aimed at reining in the state’s notoriously high gas prices. […]
23 hours ago
Associated Press

Maui businessman sued for $2M after grounding luxury yacht

WAILUKU, Hawaii (AP) — A business owner whose luxury yacht ran aground and leaked diesel fuel into waters off the Hawaiian island of Maui last month is being sued for more than $2 million in damages by a trust that sold him the vessel. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Honolulu on Monday […]
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Arizona State races to early lead, beats Nevada 98-73