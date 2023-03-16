Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Train hauling corn syrup derails in Arizona; no injuries

Mar 16, 2023, 3:17 AM | Updated: 6:32 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOPOCK, Ariz. (AP) — A freight train carrying corn syrup – not hazardous materials – derailed in western Arizona, near the state’s border with California and Nevada, BNSF Railway said.

“BNSF Railway can confirm that a train carrying corn syrup derailed near Topock in western Arizona, close to the California border” on Wednesday evening, railway spokesperson Lena Kent said in a statement.

“There were no injuries as a result of the derailment and preliminarily reports indicate there are no hazardous materials involved,” Kent said.

A spokeswoman for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Anita Mortensen, said that she was not aware of any spills or leaks.

The cause of the derailment of approximately eight cars is under investigation, according to Kent.

The main track is blocked and Kent said it is not known when it will be reopened.

The derailment comes amid Alabama and other states.

In Arizona, Mortensen had earlier said the train was carrying hazardous materials. The derailment occurred near milepost 9 of Interstate 40, Mortensen said, which is a rural, nonresidential area about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Lake Havasu City.

The sheriff’s office had notified the National Transportation Safety Board and BNSF, the two entities that she said would be responding to the accident.

The NTSB also did not respond to requests for comment.

Last month, a freight train carrying hazardous chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, near the Pennsylvania border, igniting a fire and causing hundreds of people to be evacuated.

Officials seeking to avoid an uncontrolled blast intentionally released and burned toxic vinyl chloride from five rail cars, sending flames and black smoke high into the sky. That left people maintained they were doing their best to protect people.

___

The story has been updated to correct that the derailment involves train carrying corn syrup, not hazardous material, according to the railway.

National News

Associated Press

U.S. Army parachute team member dies in training accident

HOMESTEAD, Florida (AP) — A member of the U.S. Army Parachute Team has died after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida. Sgt. 1st Class Michael Ty Kettenhofen died Monday, the Army said in a news release. He joined the Golden Knights parachute team in 2020 and had […]
8 hours ago
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
Associated Press

Jen Psaki enters TV’s weekend fray with show starting Sunday

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven months into her new television career, it’s clear that Jen Psaki didn’t sign with MSNBC to just dabble in the media. The former White House press secretary was up early Monday to appear on the 6 a.m. Eastern hour of “Morning Joe” and spoke to Lawrence O’Donnell on “Last Word” […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

Ringgold, Everett, Vendler to be honored by arts academy

NEW YORK (AP) — Author-visual artist Faith Ringgold, poetry critic Helen Hennessy Vendler and photographer Susan Unterberg will be honored this spring at the American Academy of Arts and Letters ‘ annual awards and induction ceremony. The academy, an honorary society based in Upper Manhattan, announced the awards Thursday. Ringgold, known for her paintings, sculpture […]
8 hours ago
A pedestrian carries an umbrella while walking past a Silicon Valley Bank Private branch in San Fra...
Associated Press

Experts, banks look for ideas to stop next bank failure

The warning signs were all there. Silicon Valley Bank was expanding at a breakneck pace and pursuing wildly risky investments in the bond market. The vast majority of its deposits were uninsured by the federal government, leaving its customers exposed to a crisis.
8 hours ago
FILE - Tents line a sidewalk on Golden Gate Avenue in San Francisco, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Cali...
Associated Press

Newsom to start California tour with homelessness proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce plans Thursday to build 1,200 small homes across the state as part of an effort to help house the nation’s largest homeless population and to address an issue that has persistently plagued the state during his time in office. The announcement, confirmed by the governor’s […]
8 hours ago
FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after placing the first legal sports wager...
Associated Press

Mobile sports bets booming in some states as others shy away

The stakes are higher in Ohio this year for March Madness — and not just because it’s a regional host for the first round of the men’s NCAA basketball tournament. For the first time, Ohio sports fans can click on a mobile app or tap into kiosks at bars, restaurants or grocery stores and legally […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Train hauling corn syrup derails in Arizona; no injuries