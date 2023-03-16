Station agents, crisis teams, cleaner conditions among improvements planned by Sound Transit

The CEO of Sound Transit says improvements are planned for its Link light rail system to address riders’ concerns.

That includes ongoing drug use on trains. In February, a driver at the Angle Lake station was overcome by fentanyl smoke.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Last month, Sound Transit said it hired four new security companies to divvy up the work.

“The past few years haven’t always been easy for our riders, and we appreciate your patience. We want you to know that we have heard your concerns and are taking steps to address them,” Sound Transit CEO Julie Timm said in a blog post Wednesday.

Riders should start to see more security officers in the coming months.

Increased security isn’t the only improvement Sound Transit has planned.

Station agents will be introduced at the Northgate and Westlake stations as part of a 1-year pilot program. A station agent has been at the SeaTac/Airport station for several years and at Sounder Stations since that service started.

The agents will cover stations 16 hours a day, answering questions, giving directions and helping riders as needed.

Other improvements planned this year are:

New garbage cans and more frequent power washing at the platform level of downtown Seattle tunnel stations.

Crisis response teams on trains.

Downtown Seattle stations will be checked for people who may need to be connected to resources.

New seating made with materials that are easier to clean and more durable will be tested on 1 Line Link trains, which serve 19 stations from Northgate to Angle Lake.

Energy-saving lighting will replace original fixtures at stations in Seattle’s Rainier Valley.

Last but not least, Timm said the transit agency is working on keeping elevators and escalators in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel up and running.

Broken elevators and escalators in the tunnel have been a continuing concern for riders. KIRO 7 covered the issue last month, which can leave riders with mobility issues struggling to get up flights of stairs.

Even if mobility isn’t an issue, some riders are worried about safety while in the secluded staircases.

The problem is something that Sound Transit continues to address.

Timm said the company that makes repairs must respond to reports of problems within one or two hours.

Sound Transit has a multimillion-dollar program to replace the aging escalators and elevators, but that won’t happen overnight. The procurement process to start modernizing escalators will begin this year, but the work, which is planned to start at the International District station, won’t begin until early next year.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO