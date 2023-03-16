Close
LOCAL NEWS

American Kennel Club: Seattle’s favorite breed of furry friend

Mar 16, 2023, 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:45 am
show dogs favorite breed...
(Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Lisa Brooks's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Anchor

America’s new favorite dog breed is now the French Bulldog.

Over the past decade, the Frenchie has gone from 14th in 2012 to number one in 2022, and registrations have increased over 1,000% in that time period.

Seattle looks to create two new off-leash dog parks amid post-pandemic pet boom

Here are the most popular breeds in the United States for 2022:

  1. French Bulldog
  2. Labrador Retriever
  3. Golden Retriever
  4. German Shepherd Dog
  5. Poodle

It pulled away from the long-standing favorite, the Labrador Retriever, but Seattle bucked the trend.

The American Kennel Club says Labs were edged out here by the Golden Retriever.

The AKC says Goldens have been in the top 5 here for decades.

Here are Seattle’s top 5 breeds for 2022:

  1. Golden Retriever
  2. Labrador Retriever
  3. French Bulldog
  4. Pembroke Welsh Corgi
  5. Havanese (hav-uh-knees)

“It’s no surprise that the Golden Retriever has taken the number one spot from the Labrador Retriever in Seattle this year,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “Goldens are devoted and friendly companions that have always been popular in the city.”

The Golden Retriever was also recognized as the number one pup in Denver and Nashville.

