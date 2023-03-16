Anacortes train derailment causes 5,000 gallons of diesel to spill

A freight train derailment in Anacortes early Thursday morning spilled about 5,000 gallons of diesel.

The Washington State Department of Ecology tweeted about the incident around 6 a.m., saying that the Ecology and the Marine Spill Response Corporation were responding to the scene of the derailment on the Swinomish Reservation in Anacortes.

Ecology & the Marine Spill Response Corporation are responding to a BNSF train derailment on the Swinomish Reservation in Anacortes. ~5000 gallons of diesel leaked at this time. Spill happened on a berm & most of diesel leaked on land side. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/RHctfXDngE — WA Department of Ecology (@EcologyWA) March 16, 2023



The spill occurred on a berm, a raised bank bordering a body of water, on the south side of Padilla Bay. Department of Ecology reported that most of the diesel leaked out onto the land side.

Just arrived on scene. Efforts to move the train are ongoing. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/XoFiiSYR8j — Briseida Holguin (@BriseidaHolguin) March 16, 2023



No injuries have been reported at this time.

The train belonged to BNSF Railway, a North American freight railroad company.