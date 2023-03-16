Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Army investigating soldier’s death at Texas military post

Mar 16, 2023, 12:09 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) — The U.S. military is investigating the death of a soldier at a Texas Army post that in recent years has struggled with homicide, suicide and sexual assault among its troops.

Fort Hood officials said Wednesday that Pvt. Ana Basaldua Ruiz, a combat engineer who spent 15 months with the 1st Cavalry Division, died on Monday. Officials at the military instillation 150 miles (240 kilometers) southwest of Dallas did not release further information about Basaldua Ruiz or the circumstances surrounding her death. They said in a statement that her family would be provided with support and “all releasable information.”

Fort Hood was the site of the 2020 killing of Vanessa Guillén. A fellow soldier suspected in her killing died by suicide on the day that Guillén’s remains were found. That soldier’s girlfriend later #IAmVaessaGuillen. State and federal lawmakers passed legislation in 2021 honoring Guillen, removing some authority from commanders and giving survivors more options to report abuse.

National News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his Sta...
Associated Press

Abortion ban after 6-weeks moves forward in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A proposed six-week abortion ban received overwhelming approval from a Florida House committee Thursday as even Democrats acknowledged there’s nothing they can do to stop it from eventually becoming law. The proposal is moving along while a 15-week abortion ban signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis last year i […]
12 hours ago
FILE - South Carolina Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom holds up a book he wanted to present to ...
Associated Press

Bid opens to fire SC comptroller for $3.5B accounting error

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers angry over a $3.5 billion accounting blunder by the state’s comptroller general began efforts Thursday to sack the official, a day after demanding he quit or be fired. Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom told senators last month he had unintentionally exaggerated the state’s cash position by $3.5 billion by […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Marcus Samuelsson appears the 7th annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show, in support of prostate ca...
Associated Press

Chef Marcus Samuelsson elevates diversity of culinary world

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Samuelsson is keen on leading with intention. That focus is seared into the delectable dishes prepared at his popular restaurants, but it is also expressed with his staffing. “My restaurants are a reflection of the society we’re living in. (At) Hav & Mar, we decided on Black leadership, female leadership, […]
12 hours ago
A television screen displaying financial news is seen inside one of First Republic Bank's branches ...
Associated Press

Banks said to be working on rescue plan for First Republic

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Some of America’s largest banks are working on a rescue package for First Republic Bank, according to several media reports. First Republic Bank’s stock began to falter as customers began pulling their deposits out. But it was up more than 6% Thursday after reports of the recue package surfaced. The news […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Boston seeking to limit fossil fuel use in new buildings

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is pushing forward with plans to discourage the use of fossil fuel in new buildings. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Thursday filed an ordinance with the city council that would require new buildings that rely on fossil fuels to install solar panels and to add wiring in anticipation of future conversion […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Pakistani climate justice advocate Ayisha Siddiqa reads a poem she wrote during an intergene...
Associated Press

UN announces new advisers to bolster young voices on climate

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres named seven young climate leaders Thursday to be his Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change, underlining the role of youth advocates in climate action. They include advocates, tribal land defenders, educators, and activists and will serve through the end of next year. They’re the second-ever group of climate youth advisers, […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Army investigating soldier’s death at Texas military post