The following Contest is intended for participants in the United States only and will be governed by United States laws. Do not proceed in this Contest if you are not eligible or not currently located in the United States. Further eligibility restrictions are contained in the official rules below.

2023 TEACHER OF THE WEEK

OFFICIAL RULES

NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT INCREASE AN ENTRANT’S CHANCE OF WINNING. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW.

Contest Administrator: KIRO AM, 1820 EASTLAKE AVE E, SEATTLE WA 98102

Contest Sponsor: WSECU, PO BOX WSECU, OLYMPIA WA 98507

HOW TO ENTER

These rules govern TEACHER OF THE WEEK (“Contest”), which is being conducted by KIRO-AM (“Station”). The Contest begins on March 20, 2023 and ends on May 31, 2023 (“Contest Dates”). Entrants may enter on-line or via mail in entry only.

To enter the Contest, entrant may enter on-line beginning on March 20, 2023 at 12:00 AM PST and ending on May 31, 2023 at 11:59PM PST (“Entry Period”).

i. Beginning March 20, 2023, and continuing until approximately 11:59 p.m., PST, May 31, 2023, contestants can mail their entry to “Teacher of the Week” at 1820 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, Washington 98102 or submit the entry on-line through the Site. Submissions must include a short essay (the “Essay”) which should contain maximum 500 words and tell the Station why the nominated teacher has made a difference in their school or community, and why he or she deserves to be the “Teacher of the Week.” Contestants can also enter the Contest by completing the “Teacher of the Week” nomination form at www.mynorthwest.com/teacher, beginning the first date of the entry period. Submissions must be accompanied by the following information:

1. Full Name;

2. Address;

3. Day and evening phone numbers;

4. Date of birth;

5. E-mail address of the person nominating the Teacher;

6. Name of the Teacher being nominated;

7. The nominee’s school;

8. The school’s city and phone number;

9. The nominee’s e-mail address; and

10. Entrant’s relationship to the nominee.

c. Only one (1) entry per person is permitted. There will be up to a total of twenty-four (24) winner(s) selected in the Contest.

d. The Station may discard any entries that it deems suspicious, objectionable or in poor taste, as determined by the Station in its sole discretion.

e. All entries must be received by the end of the Entry Period.

ELIGIBILITY RESTRICTIONS

a. The Sweepstakes is open to all persons who are legal U.S. residents of the state of Washington, eighteen (18) years of age or older, and who reside in one of the jurisdictions that make up the listening area in and around Seattle, Washington. Void where prohibited or restricted by law.

b. The following individuals are NOT eligible to enter Station Sweepstakes at any time, even if such individuals meet the age and residency requirements above: (i) any employees (i.e., full-time, part-time and/or temporary employees) of the Station, Bonneville International Corporation, other area radio stations, Sweepstakes Sponsor, of any advertising and promotion agencies, and/or of the respective parent entities, subsidiaries, affiliated companies of each; (ii) any immediate family members of such employees, including, without limitation, current and/or ex-spouses, parents, grandparents, children, grandchildren, siblings, in-laws, and/or steps in any of the foregoing categories; and (iii) any other individual legally residing in the same household (i.e., at the same address) of such employees, including, without limitation, roommates, housemates, significant others, and partners.

c. Unless the Station otherwise specifies, persons who have previously won a prize (cash, services, merchandise) from a Sweepstakes or Station event from any of the Bonneville Seattle Radio Stations are subject to the following restrictions: Persons who have won a sixty (60) days prior to entering the Sweepstakes are not eligible to participate. These restrictions also apply to immediate household members of Sweepstakes or prize winners.

d. To claim a prize, the Winner must provide valid government-issued photo identification and provide their complete address, date of birth, phone number, email address and Social Security Number.

e. Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any Submission that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any Entrant who does not meet the eligibility requirements and will also delete any Submission as required by law.

f. This Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state and local laws and regulations. By participating in the Sweepstakes and/or acceptance of prize(s), Entrant agrees to comply with these Official Rules and the decisions of the Station, which are final and binding in all respects.

PRIZES

Twenty-four (24) prize(s) will be awarded. Each prize consists of $500 for each selected teacher, and one (1) $500 classroom grant for the selected teacher’s school. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of the prize(s) is $1,000 in total, with $500 going to the individual and $500 going to the school. The winner(s) and schools will be solely responsible for all taxes and all other fees and expenses not specified herein associated with the receipt and use of the prize(s).

Prizes are not transferable or exchangeable and may not be substituted, except by sponsors for reasons of unavailability, in which case, a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. The Station assumes no responsibility or liability for damages, loss, or injury resulting from acceptance or use of the prize. The Station reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel or suspend the Contest should a virus, bug, computer, or other problem beyond the control of the Station corrupt the administration, security or proper execution of the Contest, or the Internet portion of the Contest. Decisions of the Station/judges are final.

If due to a printing, production or other error, more prizes are claimed than are intended to be awarded for any prize level; the intended prizes will be awarded in a random drawing from among all verified and validated prize claims received for that prize level. In no event will more than the stated number of prizes be awarded.

JUDGING CRITERIA

A judging panel consisting of Bonneville Seattle employees will judge the Essay (“Judges”). The Judges will select twenty-four (24) entries from among all eligible entries based on the following criteria (“Judging Criteria”): (1) an exceptional act of leadership (34%); (2) demonstrating outstanding virtue or selflessness (34%); and (3) inspiring greatness in their school or local community (32%).

TIE BREAKER

In the event of a tie for a prize, the tie breaker will be determined by a random drawing from all tied potential winner(s) by the Contest Sponsor. The Contest Sponsor, at its sole discretion, shall make the final decision to resolve any tie.

WINNER SELECTION AND NOTIFICATION

Decisions of the Station management with respect to the Contest are final.

Twenty-four (24) prize winner(s) will be selected as described above.

Odds of winning a prize depend upon the number of entries.

Winners do not need to listen to the Station or be present to win. All winners will be contacted later to arrange for prize pickup. If a winner chooses to have a prize shipped, the Winner will be required to sign a release that the Station and any Released Parties (defined below) are not responsibility if the prize is late, lost, stolen, misdirected, undeliverable, or damaged during shipping. In such cases, there is no purchase necessary to enter or win, except for reasonable postage and handling fees the amount of which shall not exceed $1.50 plus the actual cost of postage to ship the prize.

Potential winner(s) will be notified of winning by email or a phone call. Prize(s) will be awarded only upon confirmation of eligibility and completion of all requisite releases. Upon notification or notification attempt, the potential winner(s) will be required to respond to such notification attempt and must execute and return, along with the guest(s) of the winner(s), an affidavit of acceptance, eligibility, liability, publicity release, and if applicable, Contest Sponsor liability release forms within thirty (30) days of such notification or notification attempt or prize(s) will be forfeited. If a winner has not reached the age of majority in his/her state of residence, the prize(s) will be awarded in the name of his/her parent or legal guardian. If a potential winner(s) is deemed ineligible for any reason, cannot be contacted, fails to sign and return the fully-executed affidavit of eligibility and/or liability/publicity release within the required time period, or if a prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, the potential winner forfeits the prize(s). The Station or Contest Administrator or Sponsor is not responsible for any changes in an entrant or winner’s email address, phone number, mailing address or other contact information.

CONDITIONS

THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. Entrants agree that this Sweepstakes shall be subject to and governed by the laws of the State of Washington and the forum for any dispute shall be in Seattle, Washington. To the extent permitted by law, the right to litigate, to seek injunctive relief or to make any other recourse to judicial or any other procedure in case of disputes or claims resulting from or in connection with this Sweepstakes are hereby excluded and any Entrant expressly waives any and all such rights. Certain restrictions may apply. Submissions are void if the Submissions are incomplete, inaccessible or blocked, corrupted, damaged, irregular, altered, counterfeit, produced in error or obtained through fraud or theft.

By entering and/or acceptance of prize(s), Entrants also agree (i) to be bound by these Official Rules; (ii) that the decisions of the Station and Sweepstakes Sponsor are final and binding with respect to all matters relating to the Sweepstakes; and (iii) if the Entrant wins that Released Parties (defined below) may use the winning photographs and each Winner’s name, photograph, likeness, and/or voice in any publicity or advertising relating to the Sweepstakes or future promotions without compensation or approval (except where prohibited by law).

The use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Any use of robotic, repetitive, automatic, programmed or similar entry methods or agents (including, but not limited to, promotion entry services or proxies) will void all entries by that entrant at the Station’s discretion. The Station’s or its Contest Administrator’s computer or telephone system is the official time keeping device for this Contest. In the event of a dispute, online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the Authorized Account Holder. The “Authorized Account Holder” is the natural person who (i) is assigned to an email address by an internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning email addresses for the domain associated with the submitted email address, or (ii) is assigned to the mobile telephone number by a telecommunications provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning such numbers. The Station, in its sole discretion, reserves the right to disqualify any person who it believes is tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest. Failure to comply with the rules of the Contest may result in an entrant’s disqualification and/or forfeiture of any prize or prizes. If the Station makes a good-faith determination that an entrant has cheated or committed fraudulent activity in connection with a Contest, the Station may disqualify that entrant from entering and/or winning this and any or all future Station-administered Contest and seek damages to the fullest extent permitted by law.

The Station reserves the right to modify these rules for clarification or equitable purposes without materially affecting the terms and conditions of the Contest, including, without limitation, the substitution of a prize(s) of equivalent value, which will become effective upon announcement. To the extent the Station makes material changes to the terms and conditions of the Contest, any such material changes will be broadcast on the Station and/or posted on its website: www.mynorthwest.com/teacher within twenty-four (24) hours of the change and periodically thereafter. If due to circumstances beyond the control of the Station, any competition or prize-related event or travel is delayed, rescheduled, postponed or cancelled, the Station reserves the right, but does not have the obligation, to cancel, terminate, suspend, or modify the Contest and shall not be required to award a substitute prize(s). If any provision of these Official Rules is irrevocably inconsistent with any provision set forth on the Contest webpage, then the provision of these Official Rules will prevail but solely to the extent of the inconsistency.

Calling the Station regarding the Contest constitutes permission for the Station to tape the caller’s voice and use it on the air. All telephone calls during the Contest may be taped without further permission from the caller. By entering the Contest and/or acceptance of prize(s), all entrants consent to the use of their name, photograph, likeness, biography, voice, video, entry materials, prize information (if any), or any statements made for trade, publicity, advertising, or promotional purposes, in any and all media, now known or hereafter devised, including online announcements, without limitation and without compensation, except where prohibited by law.

Each winner will be required to produce identification satisfactory to the Station. For example, winner(s) will be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility and release, including a publicity release, as prepared by the Station prior to receiving their prize. Each winner will solely be responsible for any (federal, state, or local) taxes or fees that result from the receipt and/or use of their prize and may receive an IRS Form 1099-Misc for all prizes won from the Station in any calendar year where the aggregate value of all such prizes is $600 or more. The Contest is void where prohibited by law. Failure to comply with the terms and conditions applicable to Contest entry, including without limitation submitting an incomplete or fraudulent entry, and/or failing to complete the entry process, will result in such Entry being disqualified from such Contest. Any individual(s) that is found to be, or suspected of, tampering with a Contest in any way, including without limitation by making a fraudulent entry, by engaging in any “deal-making” with or between other Contest entrants or third parties, by creating a public hazard, by cheating, by engaging in improper or illegal activity, by causing interference with or the destruction of property and/or utilized public safety resources will be disqualified from participating and/or winning any prize(s), as applicable, and may be banned from any future participation in any Contest as determined by Station at its sole discretion and on a case-by-case basis.

Participation in a Contest and/or acceptance of prize(s) constitutes agreement by entrant and/or winner (and by winner‘s guest(s) if applicable) release, forever discharge, indemnify, and hold harmless Station, its affiliates, parents, assigns, successors, employees, participating Contest Sponsors, agents and all others connected with them and the Contest (the “Released Parties”) from any and all liability, claims, actions, and damages sustained or incurred by participation in the said Contest, and the receipt and use of any prize(s) awarded (if any) through such Contest arising in any manner whatsoever, including but not limited to an act or omission, whether negligent, intentional or otherwise caused by Station, its affiliates, parents, assigns, successors, employees, sponsors, agents and all others connected with them and the Contest.

Except where prohibited, by entering the Contest, each entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Contest or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in Seattle, WA; (2) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (3) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”), and (4) entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. Washington law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

The Released Parties are not responsible for (i) typographical or other errors in the printing, the offering, or the administration of the Sweepstakes or in the announcement of a prize; (ii) incorrect or inaccurate information, human error, failure, or omission; (iii) unauthorized human intervention; (iv) lost, stolen, mangled, misdirected, illegible, incomplete, or late entries; (v) entries not received due to difficulty accessing the internet, service outage or delays, computer difficulties, telephone service outages, delays, busy signals, poor signals, or signal interference, accidental disconnection, equipment malfunctions, and any other technological failures; or (vi) any cancellations, delays, diversions, or substitutions or omissions by any transportation providers or any other persons or entities providing any services to Entrant(s) and/or Winner(s) (and Winner’s guest(s) if applicable) including any results thereof such as changes in services or location necessitated by same; or (vii) any part of a Sweepstakes that cannot be conducted and/or if a prize, either in whole or in part cannot be awarded due to the closure of any Sweepstakes Sponsor location, if applicable, promoter or performer issues, acts of God, any action, regulation, order or request by any governmental or quasi-governmental entity (whether or not the action, regulations, order or request proves to be invalid), equipment failure, threatened terrorist acts, terrorist acts, air raid, blackout, act of public enemy, earthquake, volcanic eruption, war (declared or undeclared), fire, flood, epidemic, pandemic, disease, national or regional emergency, explosion, unusually severe weather, hurricane, embargo, labor dispute or strike (whether legal or illegal) labor or material shortage, transportation interruption of any kind, work slow-down, civil disturbance, insurrection, riot, or any other cause beyond the Station’s sole control.

Except where prohibited, by entering the Sweepstakes, each Entrant agrees that: (i) any and all disputes, claims and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes or any prize(s) awarded shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action, and exclusively by state or federal courts situated in Seattle, Washington; (ii) any and all claims, judgments and awards shall be limited to actual out-of-pocket costs incurred, but in no event shall such costs include attorneys’ fees; and (iii) no punitive, incidental, special, consequential or other damages, including, without limitation, lost profits may be awarded (collectively, “Special Damages”); and (iv) Entrant hereby waives all rights to claim Special Damages and all rights to have any damages awarded multiplied or increased. Washington law governs the interpretation and construction of these Official Rules and all aspects related thereto.

PRIVACY

a. By participating in the Contest, entrant agrees to the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and to the use of entrant’s personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at SeattleSports.com and MyNorthwest.com. In the event of conflict between the Station’s Terms of Use Agreement and these Official Rules, the terms of these Official Rules shall apply. Any information that Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram collects through an Submission in the Sweepstakes may be subject to Twitter’s, Facebook’s. or Instagram’s own terms and policies.

WINNERS’ LIST/COPY OF OFFICIAL RULES

a. Any violation of these rules will result in disqualification. Consistent with Section 1(d), only one (1) Submission per Entrant is permitted. Any attempt by any one or more Entrants to obtain more than one (1) Submission by using the same phone number, email address, Twitter account or similar registration method through any means including, without limitation, multiple/different email addresses, Twitter accounts, identities, registrations, logins or other methods will void all entries from that address or account, and such Entrant(s) will be disqualified.

b. Copies of these rules are available at the Station’s website: https://www.mynorthwest.com/teacher, in person at the Station located 1820 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, WA, 98102, during regular business hours 10:00 a.m. (PT) to 4:00 p.m. (PT), Monday through Friday, or by sending a request, along with a self-addressed stamped envelope, to the Station at the same address.

c. For a list of Winners’, mail a request and a self-addressed stamped envelope to 1820 Eastlake Avenue East, Seattle, WA, 98102, identifying 2023 List for Teacher of the Week Contest. All requests for Winner lists must be mailed and received by the Station no later than August 30, 2023.