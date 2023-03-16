Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

The AP Interview: Gov. Wes Moore reflects on first 2 months

Mar 16, 2023, 3:18 PM
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis, Md., Thu...
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis, Md., Thursday, March 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday he’s aiming for “the most full assault on child poverty” to ever happen in Maryland during his first legislative session, touching on a wide variety of topics in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press.

The governor, a Democrat, spoke about concerns in the banking industry after the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history, his support for President Joe Biden, his thoughts on reparations for slavery, expanding the use of electric vehicles and police reform during the interview, among other topics.

Two months into his tenure, Moore, who is Maryland’s first Black chief executive and the third Black governor ever elected in the nation, noted the historical nature of his landslide November victory. He said his portrait will look “a little bit different” than the ones of white governors on the walls inside Maryland’s Capitol.

“I received more individual votes for governor than anyone else on these walls,” Moore, a Democrat, said. “But I also know that Marylanders didn’t vote for me because they wanted me to make history. They voted for me because they believed in our vision.”

His proposal to minimum age increase to $15 an hour also is advancing but so far without a provision he proposed to create automatic increases in future years to adjust for inflation.

Here’s what the governor had to say some key issues facing the nation and the state he is governing:

BANKING

In the aftermath of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, Moore, who is a former investment banker, said Maryland has not had any significant impacts. He said a big reason for that partially was the swift movements of the federal government to be able to ensure that the depositors were not hurt and were covered.

“You have to make sure that you have supports for your small regional banks,” Moore said. “The second thing, though, is we want to make sure that the depositors are not the ones being hurt by all this.”

PRESIDENT BIDEN

Moore said he’s excited about the partnership that the state of Maryland has right now with the White House and Biden.

“I want that partnership to continue,” Moore said. “And I’m not only supporting President Biden’s reelection; I plan on helping however I can.”

REPARATIONS FOR SLAVERY

As the city of San Francisco considers how to address the thorny question of how to atone for centuries of slavery and systemic racism, Moore said he understands why people continue to debate the issue “because the consequences that we saw from the transatlantic slave trade still continue to be real in people’s lives now.”

“I also know that we have to move now to be able to address the issues of housing insecurity and food insecurity, the racial wealth gap, the educational disparities — the things that we know right now we can get done,” Moore said. “We have an obligation to move with a sense of urgency, so we don’t continue watching how families who have often times historically have been disadvantaged continue to be disadvantaged by policies that we still continue to put in place.”

ABORTION

Moore has stood in full support with Democrats in the legislature to enshrine abortion rights in the Maryland Constitution and other measures to protect abortion rights in the state.

“As long as I’m governor, Maryland will be a safe haven for abortion rights,” Moore said.

ELECTRIC CARS

The governor announced this week that Maryland will move forward with requiring all new vehicles sold in the state to be electric by 2035, as California has decided.

“Is it going to be hard? Yes. Is it bold? Yes. Will Maryland get it done? Absolutely, we will,” Moore said. “And it means we are going to focus on things like the electrification of the grid, so we actually have the infrastructure in place to be able to manage it.”

POLICE REFORM

Moore said he supports an expansion of police reform laws approved two years ago in Maryland. Part of those reforms requires the Maryland attorney general to investigate police-involved deaths but leaves local prosecutors with the decision to prosecute. Legislation advancing in Maryland would give the attorney general the authority to independently prosecute officers.

CHILD SEX ABUSE

The governor said he supports legislation advancing in the state Senate to end the statute of limitations on bringing a civil lawsuit against a public or private entity for child sex abuse.

“I support the bill, because I believe that in order for us to actually truly be able to work towards making it right for that individual and for that victim, that we have to make sure that there are laws that are responsive to the fact that that pain still continues to endure,” Moore said.

FBI HEADQUARTERS

Moore, who met with the General Services Administration last week on Maryland’s intense competition with Virginia to be the location for a new FBI headquarters, said he’s confident the administration will listen to concerns raised by him and members of the state’s congressional delegation that the evaluation process has been unfair to Maryland. Maryland officials contend the Virginia location is more costly and will take longer than either of two Maryland sites under consideration.

REPRESENTATIVE DEMOCRACY

Moore emphasized that he has already appointed the most diverse Cabinet of secretaries to ever lead state agencies in Maryland.

“I think Maryland is on America’s mind right now, because I think what we’re able to do inside of the state of Maryland and show that democracy can be not just participatory, but inclusive,” Moore said. “And that’s what makes it strong.”

National News

FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear Gen...
Associated Press

Regulators monitor tritium leak at Minnesota nuclear plant

ST.. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators said Thursday they’re monitoring the cleanup of a leak of 400,000 gallons of radioactive water from Xcel Energy’s Monticello nuclear power plant, and the company said there’s no danger to the public. “Xcel Energy took swift action to contain the leak to the plant site, which poses no […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves describes the state's economic progress during his State of the ...
Associated Press

Mississippi governor OKs longer postpartum Medicaid coverage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation Thursday to solidify a full year of Medicaid coverage for women after they give birth, saying it’s part of a “new pro-life agenda” to help mothers now that abortion access is restricted. Mississippi usually allows two months of postpartum Medicaid coverage. The state has […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Michigan adds LGBTQ protections to anti-discrimination law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday codifying LGBTQ protections into the state’s civil rights law, permanently outlawing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state. The legislation follows a state Supreme Court ruling last year that the Michigan’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which outlaws discrimination […]
15 hours ago
A dead humpback whale lies on the beach in Seaside Park, N.J., on March 2, 2023. Republican Congres...
Associated Press

GOP congressmen: Halt offshore wind, probe whale deaths

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Republican congressmen called Thursday for a halt to all offshore wind power projects amid a spate of whale deaths on the U.S. East Coast in what was likely the beginning of an expected investigation by the GOP-controlled House into the Biden administration’s clean energy plans. Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Christopher […]
15 hours ago
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are seen hanging in a drying room at a fa...
Associated Press

NY cannabis agencies sued by medical marijuana providers

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A coalition that includes some of New York’s medical marijuana companies sued state cannabis regulators Thursday in an effort to open up licensing to all retail dispensary applicants immediately. The lawsuit, filed in state court in Albany, claims that state cannabis regulators exceeded their legal authority when they opened the initial […]
15 hours ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Larry Earvin, a ...
Associated Press

Illinois prison guard gets 20 years for inmate beating death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A former state corrections officer was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in federal prison for his role in the beating death of a prison inmate in May 2018. Alex Banta, 31, of Quincy was “caught up in the culture” of silence surrounding physically assaulting inmates but there was no excuse […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
The AP Interview: Gov. Wes Moore reflects on first 2 months