Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Report scrutinizes US efforts to rebuild post-quake Haiti

Mar 16, 2023, 3:31 PM | Updated: 4:14 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Agency for International Development built only half of eight major projects meant to help Haiti recover from a devastating 2010 earthquake, a federal audit report said Thursday.

The U.S. Government Accountability Office also found that most of the agency’s projects were delayed, had to be scaled back or turned out to be more expensive than planned.

The report is the newest one to scrutinize how billions of dollars were spent to help Haiti in the aftermath of the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that the Haitian government estimates killed some 300,000 people.

USAID projects to rehabilitate rural roads, expand a power plant at an industrial park and build a $4.2 million port in northern Haiti were canceled. In addition, only about 900 out of 4,000 planned homes were built, given unanticipated high costs, the audit found.

“Pursuing overly ambitious plans resulted in delays, cost increases, reduced scopes, canceled activities and a costly redesign,” the 93-page report said.

The report said USAID did not completely or consistently track or assess the results of infrastructure projects.

The agency also failed to analyze the effectiveness of its efforts to develop Haiti’s National Police through training, equipment and technical assistance, the report said. But it added that political instability, violence and civil unrest hampered efforts to help a police force that is overwhelmed by powerful gangs that control more than half of the capital of Port-au-Prince.

The report said USAID build a $74 million power plant and improved 24 health and public facilities as part of a continuing $89 million health infrastructure program.

The audit also found that USAID improved local tax systems, increased HIV testing and related services and helped farmers access agricultural markets and negotiate better prices for their products via a mobile communications system.

Overall, USAID spent $2 billion helping Haiti rebuild and develop in the fiscal years 2010 to 2020, the audit said.

“These activities have been critical to supporting Haiti after a series of devastating catastrophes and setbacks, but their effectiveness is not fully known,” the report said.

USAID said it has taken steps to make improvements, including awarding a new contract to collect and analyze data to scrutinize current and past efforts.

The office of Haiti’s prime minister did not return a message asking for comment on the report’s findings.

Haiti is still trying to recover from the 2010 earthquake as well as a magnitude 7.2 quake that struck in August 2021, killing more than 2,200 people and damaging more than 130,000 buildings.

World

Associated Press

Adam Brody talks ‘Shazam,’ playing Leighton Meester’s enemy

LONDON (AP) — For Adam Brody, donning the padded superhero suit in “Shazam!” and its sequel is a dream come true. “I always wanted to play a superhero. I grew up reading comics,” the actor recalled in a recent interview. “I wanted to just be in something of that size and scale too, to be […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: March 13 The Washington Post on bank bailouts Over the weekend, the United States suffered the second- and third-largest bank failures in the country’s history. This wasn’t supposed to happen. A slew of protections were put in place after the financial crisis 15 years ago […]
3 days ago
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Columbia County, Wis., Sheriff's Office shows Brian Higgi...
Associated Press

Wisconsin man charged in Gov. Whitmer plot to change plea

A Wisconsin man who drove past the vacation home of Michigan’s governor during a scheme to kidnap her in 2020 is returning to court to change his not-guilty plea, records show. Brian Higgins is scheduled for a hearing Wednesday in Antrim County court in Bellaire, Michigan. Higgins, 54, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, is one of […]
3 days ago
Associated Press

Ohio sues Norfolk Southern over toxic train derailment

Ohio filed a lawsuit against railroad Norfolk Southern to make sure it pays for the cleanup and environmental damage caused by a fiery train derailment on the Ohio-Pennsylvania border last month, the state’s attorney general said Tuesday. The federal lawsuit also seeks to force the company to pay for groundwater and soil monitoring in the […]
3 days ago
Brazilian Paulo Pinheiro, centre, Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry on Syria, sitting betwee...
Associated Press

UN inquiry commission: Quake aid was slow to reach Syria

GENEVA (AP) — The international community and the Syrian government did not act quickly enough last month to help people in need in the rebel-held northwest after a deadly earthquake hit Turkey and conflict-ravaged Syria, a U.N.-backed commission said Monday. The Feb. 6 magnitude 7.8 earthquake and strong aftershocks that ravaged southern Turkey and northwestern […]
4 days ago
A tree lays across a street in Quelimane, Mozambique Sunday, March 12, 2023. Record-breaking Cyclon...
Associated Press

Death toll climbs as Cyclone Freddy slams Malawi, Mozambique

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — An unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa has killed at least 56 people in Malawi and Mozambique since it struck the continent for a second time on Saturday night, authorities in both countries have confirmed. Local police said 51 people in Malawi, including 36 in Chilobwe in the […]
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Report scrutinizes US efforts to rebuild post-quake Haiti