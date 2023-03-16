Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

What’s next for Alaska’s Willow oil project? AP explains

Mar 16, 2023, 3:42 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Biden administration’s approval earlier this week of the largest new oil project in years on Alaska’s petroleum-rich North Slope was immediately met by lawsuits seeking to stop the Willow project.

Lawsuits filed by environmental groups and an Alaska Native organization seek to overturn Monday’s approval of three drill sites and up to 199 total wells for the ConocoPhillips Alaska project. The lawsuits allege the U.S. government failed to adequately consider alternatives to greenlighting development.

WHAT IS THE WILLOW PROJECT?

The 30-year project could produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil a day. That is significant because Alaska’s economic fortunes are tied to the boom-and-bust cycles of oil. The flow of oil through the trans-Alaska pipeline is a fraction of what it was at its height in the late 1980s.

Willow also is currently the largest proposed oil project on federal lands.

WHERE IS WILLOW?

Willow is on Alaska’s remote North Slope, about 600 miles (966 kilometers) north of Anchorage.

It is in something called the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska, which was originally set aside a century ago as an emergency oil supply for the U.S. Navy. The area has been overseen by the U.S. Interior Department since the 1970s, and there has been debate over where development should occur. The Biden administration last year limited oil and gas leasing to just over half of the federal lands in the nearly 23-million-acre reserve.

Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan has repeatedly argued it should be expected that oil and gas is developed in the reserve, emphasizing the name — petroleum reserve.

But environmentalists say the vast region is home to an array of wildlife, such as polar bears and brown bears, muskox, caribou and millions of migratory birds. They say the Interior secretary must act to protect and conserve wildlife and other resources in the reserve when oil and gas activities occur.

WHY IS WILLOW CONTROVERSIAL?

Environmental groups see the approval of the Willow project as a betrayal of President Joe Biden’s 2020 campaign promises to end new oil and gas drilling on federal lands. They say it is out of step with Biden’s goals to cut carbon emissions and move to clean energy.

Using the oil from Willow would produce an amount of greenhouse gases over the project’s 30-year life roughly equal to the combined emissions from 1.7 million passenger cars over the same time period. White House officials said the project won’t prevent the U.S. from meeting Biden’s goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Many Alaska Natives say they support the Willow project because it will bring jobs and money to their communities. But some are opposed, concerned about effects on health, the climate and caribou.

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland opposed Willow as a New Mexico congresswoman before becoming Interior secretary. She said this week that Willow is a “difficult and complex issue” involving leases issued by prior administrations and that the Biden administration focused on reducing the project’s footprint and impacts on people and wildlife.

The approval of Willow also called for ConocoPhillips Alaska to relinquish rights to about 68,000 acres of existing leases in the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

ConocoPhillips Alaska has signaled it is ready to move forward. The company says it wants to immediately begin gravel road construction work.

However, lawsuits to stop the project are pending in federal court in Alaska and could delay activities.

National News

Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff watch during the second half of a first-rou...
Associated Press

Howard paid visit by VP Harris in 1st NCAA tourney since ’92

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The first appearance for Howard University in the NCAA Tournament since 1992 included a visit by one of the school’s most prominent alums. Vice President Kamala Harris watched Howard’s 96-68 met with the team afterward. As supporters in the hallway chanted “H-U, you know!” players trickled into the locker room. […]
16 hours ago
Maryland Gov. Wes Moore speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Annapolis, Md., Thu...
Associated Press

The AP Interview: Gov. Wes Moore reflects on first 2 months

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said Thursday he’s aiming for “the most full assault on child poverty” to ever happen in Maryland during his first legislative session, touching on a wide variety of topics in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press. The governor, a Democrat, spoke about concerns in the banking […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear Gen...
Associated Press

Regulators monitor tritium leak at Minnesota nuclear plant

ST.. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota regulators said Thursday they’re monitoring the cleanup of a leak of 400,000 gallons of radioactive water from Xcel Energy’s Monticello nuclear power plant, and the company said there’s no danger to the public. “Xcel Energy took swift action to contain the leak to the plant site, which poses no […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Republican Gov. Tate Reeves describes the state's economic progress during his State of the ...
Associated Press

Mississippi governor OKs longer postpartum Medicaid coverage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves signed legislation Thursday to solidify a full year of Medicaid coverage for women after they give birth, saying it’s part of a “new pro-life agenda” to help mothers now that abortion access is restricted. Mississippi usually allows two months of postpartum Medicaid coverage. The state has […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Michigan adds LGBTQ protections to anti-discrimination law

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Thursday codifying LGBTQ protections into the state’s civil rights law, permanently outlawing discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in the state. The legislation follows a state Supreme Court ruling last year that the Michigan’s Elliot-Larsen Civil Rights Act, which outlaws discrimination […]
16 hours ago
A dead humpback whale lies on the beach in Seaside Park, N.J., on March 2, 2023. Republican Congres...
Associated Press

GOP congressmen: Halt offshore wind, probe whale deaths

WILDWOOD, N.J. (AP) — Republican congressmen called Thursday for a halt to all offshore wind power projects amid a spate of whale deaths on the U.S. East Coast in what was likely the beginning of an expected investigation by the GOP-controlled House into the Biden administration’s clean energy plans. Reps. Jeff Van Drew and Christopher […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
What’s next for Alaska’s Willow oil project? AP explains