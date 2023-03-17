Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New judge to oversee Trump grand jury investigations

Mar 17, 2023, 9:35 AM
Former President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Da...
Former President Donald Trump pauses as he speaks at a campaign event Monday, March 13, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Ron Johnson)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

A new judge is poised to assume oversight of grand jury investigations concerning former President Donald Trump, including the ongoing probe into classified documents found at his Florida estate.

U.S. District Judge James “Jeb” Boasberg is being sworn in Friday as chief judge of the federal district court in Washington, D.C. That role will give Boasberg, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, oversight of grand jury matters as well as sealed disputes that have surfaced in probes involving Trump.

Boasberg is replacing the current chief judge, Beryl Howell, who is also an Obama appointee. Howell has served in the top job during numerous other high-profile investigations, including an earlier Justice Department investigation into links between Russia and Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. The chief judge position rotates on a seven-year basis.

The position is important at a time when special counsel Jack Smith is conducting grand jury investigations into the retention by Trump of hundreds of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, as well as efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election ahead of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The investigations have involved multiple sealed disputes, including a current fight over whether prosecutors can secure additional grand jury testimony from Trump lawyer M. Evan Corcoran. Corcoran last year drafted a statement saying that a “diligent search” for classified documents had been conducted at Mar-a-Lago, even though FBI agents weeks later searched the home with a warrant and found roughly 100 additional documents with classified markings.

Corcoran had invoked attorney-client privilege during an appearance before the grand jury weeks ago. But Smith’s team has sought to question him again by invoking an exception to attorney-client privilege. That dispute has played out behind closed doors, and it was not clear if it would be resolved before Boasberg takes over as chief judges.

Separately, former Vice President Mike Pence has said he will challenge a grand jury subpoena that seeks to compel him to testify in the special counsel’s Jan 6. investigation. Pence has argued that because he was serving in his role as president of the Senate on Jan. 6, as he presided over a joint session of Congress to certify the election results, he is protected from being forced to address his actions under the Constitution’s “speech-or-debate” clause that shields members of Congress.

It is not clear how that disagreement will end.

Boasberg has served as a federal bench in 2012. He also previously served as presiding judge of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court, and in that role raised concerns to the FBI after a Justice Department watchdog report identified serious errors and omissions in surveillance applications filed during the Trump-Russia investigation.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

National News

Associated Press

Rural Missouri sheriff, 2 deputies arrested in kidnap plot

A rural Missouri sheriff and two deputies are jailed and facing charges accusing them of helping a man in a parental kidnapping plot. Officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Thursday arrested Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett, deputies Matthew Cozad and Chase Bresnahan, and the father of the child, Donald Gaston. All four face […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Officer who killed George Floyd pleads guilty in tax case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer serving time for the 2020 murder of George Floyd pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of tax evasion. Derek Chauvin pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting, failing to file tax returns to the state of Minnesota for the years 2016 and 2017. in a Minnesota court before […]
10 hours ago
In this photo taken with a drone, farmworkers and allies march through agricultural land on the fir...
Associated Press

Farmworkers use Florida march to pressure other companies

Farmworkers were leading a five-day, 45-mile (72-kilometer) trek on foot this week from one of the poorest communities in Florida to a mansion-lined, oceanfront town that is one of the richest in an effort to pressure retailers to leverage their purchasing power for better worker pay and working conditions. The farmworkers said they were marching […]
10 hours ago
FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a p...
Associated Press

EPA tells states not to block waste from Ohio derailment

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Friday ordered states to stop blocking contaminated waste from a fiery train derailment in Ohio from being sent to hazardous waste storage sites around the nation. A handful of politicians and states have sought to block shipments from East Palestine, including Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, who last week said […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

Man who hoped to kill Arab and Black people gets 20 years

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man who shot at two convenience stores hoping to kill Arab and Black people has been sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal hate crime charge. Larry Edward Foxworth, 48, fired a Glock pistol multiple times through the windows and doors of two convenience […]
10 hours ago
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the Microsof...
Associated Press

Microsoft adds AI tools to Office apps like Outlook, Word

Microsoft is infusing artificial intelligence tools into its Office software, including Word, Excel and Outlook emails.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
New judge to oversee Trump grand jury investigations