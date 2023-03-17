Close
LOCAL NEWS

Dump truck crashes through Maple Valley eye care office

Mar 17, 2023, 11:52 AM
dump truck...
(Photo from Puget Sound Fire)
(Photo from Puget Sound Fire)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Your appointment at the Maple Valley Vision Source has likely been canceled after a dump truck slammed into it Friday morning.

Crews from Puget Sound Fire first tweeted shortly after 9 a.m., saying the crash happened at the building at Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE, near SE 264th Street.

Man, woman, dog found dead in Capitol Hill apartment fire

Photos from the scene show serious damage, with most of the truck inside the building.

No one inside the building was hurt, and the driver is also OK.

The building has significant structural damage, and emergency shoring had to be installed by Puget Sound Fire’s Heavy Rescue Team.

