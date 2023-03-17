Dump truck crashes through Maple Valley eye care office

Your appointment at the Maple Valley Vision Source has likely been canceled after a dump truck slammed into it Friday morning.

Crews from Puget Sound Fire first tweeted shortly after 9 a.m., saying the crash happened at the building at Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE, near SE 264th Street.

Puget Sound Fire’s Heavy Rescue Team has completed some emergency shoring. The building sustained significant structural damage. pic.twitter.com/sdxUFaP5qC — Puget Sound Fire (@PugetSoundFire) March 17, 2023

Photos from the scene show serious damage, with most of the truck inside the building.

No one inside the building was hurt, and the driver is also OK.

The building has significant structural damage, and emergency shoring had to be installed by Puget Sound Fire’s Heavy Rescue Team.