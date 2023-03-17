Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Colorado proposal would cut public records costs for media

Mar 17, 2023, 2:01 PM
FILE - The Colorado state Capitol in Denver is pictured, Jan. 9, 2023. Colorado lawmakers may consi...
FILE - The Colorado state Capitol in Denver is pictured, Jan. 9, 2023. Colorado lawmakers may consider a draft bill that would reduce barriers for news media to access public records, including lower fees and shorter waiting periods compared to members of the public. But the draft legislation kicked off controversy on Twitter, with some concerned that the bill’s carveout for the media was unfair. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DENVER (AP) — As Colorado’s fall neared in 2021, reporter Jesse Paul wanted to peek behind the curtain of state prisons, submitting a request for a swath of documents regarding inmate deaths, injuries and staff violations — public records made available to ensure government transparency.

But then the bill arrived, and Paul, a reporter at The Colorado Sun, shot off a cheeky email to his editors: “You guys cool if I drop $245,000 on this?”

In a concession many journalists know well, Paul gutted his admittedly large request, leaving most of those government documents shrouded from the public’s sight. Those types of financial barriers are partly why Colorado state lawmakers are considering legislation that would give the news media privileges when requesting public records, including lower fees and stricter deadlines for records custodians to produce documents.

But the draft legislation kicked off a hullaballoo on Twitter, with some concerned that favoring news media was unfair, while others found the mere idea of politicians defining who is and who isn’t a journalist unsettling.

Most states do not differentiate between the general public and media organizations, and the Colorado draft bill’s definition of the news media would effectively exclude news startups in their first year of operation — raising their public records costs.

The proposal comes as some states push in the opposite direction. lawmakers across the country are trying to shield the disclosure of personal information for elected officials and public employees.

The Colorado proposal has yet to be introduced, and could change as the final kinks get worked out, said Democratic state Sen. Chris Hansen, the bill’s sponsor. Hansen, in defense of the definition, said burgeoning news groups would still be able to submit requests and the temporary higher cost wouldn’t be a “significant burden.”

Broadly, the proposal is considered a step in the right direction by media groups. It would require stricter retention of government email records, charge news media half the cost billed to the general public — roughly capped at $15.00 for every hour spent producing the records — and ensure certain reports from investigations into sexual harassment by elected officials be publicly available.

To Jeff Roberts, executive director of the Colorado Freedom of Information Coalition and who has helped draft the bill, said the proposal isn’t perfect but will make a dent in the problem. A more robust solution, he said, would be better funding for governments to respond to records requests.

The cost of Paul’s quarter-million-dollar request still probably wouldn’t be addressed by this bill, Roberts noted. Those documents likely fall under a separate category for criminal records, and Roberts is still on a mission to address prohibitive costs.

“There doesn’t seem to be political will to just reduce the cost for everyone,” said Roberts.

Larry Ryckman, editor of The Colorado Sun, said that while he had misgivings about politicians defining what qualifies as news media, he was generally pleased with any expansion of public records access.

“A healthy democracy depends on a free press, that we will ask questions, that we will dig in, and that we will verify facts,” Ryckman said, “and we cannot hold government and government agencies and officials accountable without access to documents.”

___

Jesse Bedayn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

National News

Associated Press

New Mexico opts for veto power on spent nuclear fuel debate

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An effort to keep spent nuclear fuel produced by commercial U.S. nuclear power plants from being shipped to New Mexico cleared its final legislative hurdle Friday, and Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham intends to sign the measure. The New Mexico House voted 35-28 in favor of the bill after a lengthy […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Olof Wood walks across reef-like structures called microbialites, exposed by receding waters...
Associated Press

Mormon Church gives water to boost imperiled Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donating a small reservoir’s worth of water rights to Utah’s Great Salt Lake. Replacing grass with rocks and water-wise landscaping around neatly manicured meetinghouses. Reducing water use by more than one-third outside the headquarters in Salt Lake City’s Temple Square. These are among the actions that the Utah-based Church of […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Florida man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to four years and seven months in federal prison for three felony charges related to the insurrection and storming of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Mitchell Todd Gardner II, 34, of Seffner, Florida, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in the District of Columbia, […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

New Arizona hotline sees few calls about race-based lessons

PHOENIX (AP) — Only a handful of complaints out of hundreds of calls to a new state hotline for reporting race-based lessons have warranted investigation, Arizona’s top education official said Friday. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne told radio station KTAR News that the Arizona Department of Education found half a dozen complaints to […]
17 hours ago
This combination of photos shows promotional art for "The Night Agent," a series premiering March 2...
Associated Press

New this week: ‘Top Gun,’ Lana Del Rey and ‘Rabbit Hole’

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music and video game platforms this week. MOVIES — The Oscar-nominated “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” was one of the high points in documentary in the past year. In it, Laura Poitras chronicles the pioneering photographer […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Former Republican state Sen. Brian Kelsey, left, arrives at federal court, Nov. 22, 2022, in...
Associated Press

Ex-Tennessee lawmaker asks judge to withdraw guilty plea

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A former Tennessee state senator accused of violating federal campaign finance laws is seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, arguing that he initially did so with “unsure heart and confused mind.” Brian Kelsey had entered a guilty plea before a federal judge in November in the case related to a failed […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Colorado proposal would cut public records costs for media