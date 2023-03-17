Close
JASON RANTZ

Fatal overdose victim abandoned at Seattle Children's parking lot

Mar 17, 2023, 3:15 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm
(KIRO 7)...
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The body of a recently deceased 39-year-old female was discovered by Seattle Police (SPD) in an abandoned SUV in the parking lot of Seattle Children’s Hospital on March 13 at approximately 2 a.m., according to The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Sources told Rantz there was a note left on the car explaining she died of an overdose and the people who left her there were not responsible for the death.

King County overdose dashboard shows snowballing fentanyl deaths

The vehicle was reportedly not stolen, according to sources.

SPD is currently looking for a suspect, and the investigation is still open. Seattle Children’s confirmed the investigation but deferred to the Seattle Police Department’s ongoing case.

