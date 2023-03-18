Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break

Mar 18, 2023, 8:00 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break, killing one person, wounding another and sending dozens scrambling for safety, police said.

Two males were shot Friday night, and one person was detained at the scene, the Miami Beach Police Department tweeted. It wasn’t clear if the person being held was the shooter. Police also said three guns were recovered.

The shooting happened on South Beach’s Ocean Drive, which is closed to vehicle traffic along its busiest stretch as hundreds of people gather to celebrate spring break. One of the victims died at a hospital and the second person was listed in critical condition, police said. Their identities were not immediately released.

Dozens of people scrambled to get away from the gunfire, authorities said. Several blocks in the area were cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape.

No other information was immediately available.

The shooting is the second in as many years during spring break on South Beach. Last year, the city imposed a midnight curfew following two shootings also on Ocean Drive.

The year before that, there were about 1,000 arrests and dozens of guns confiscated during a rowdy spring break that led Miami Beach officials to take steps aimed at calming the situation.

National News

FILE - A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled detonation of a p...
Associated Press

Pro-Moscow voices tried to steer Ohio train disaster debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Soon after a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in Ohio last month, anonymous pro-Russian accounts started spreading misleading claims and anti-American propaganda about it on Twitter, using Elon Musk’s new verification system to expand their reach while creating the illusion of credibility. The accounts, which parroted invasion by Russia. Some of […]
8 hours ago
Lights illuminate the outline of structures on Boathouse Row along the banks of the Schuylkill Rive...
Associated Press

Lights out for Philly’s famed Boathouse Row, for now

The bright lights of Philadelphia’s famed Boathouse Row — long one of the city’s signature nighttime sights — are going dark, at least for now. Outlining a cluster of historic boathouses along the Schuylkill River near the Philadelphia Museum of Art, the twinkly lights reflect off the water and give definition to the unique architecture […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

California military base locked down after vehicle runs gate

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — A California military base was put in lockdown Friday night after a vehicle went through the facility’s main gate without stopping, a military spokesperson said. Naval Base Coronado spokesperson Kevin Dixon told KNSD-TV that the driver was taken into custody by base guards after the “gate runner” drove without stopping through […]
8 hours ago
FILE - A North Korean flag flutters in North Korea's village Gijungdong as seen from an South Korea...
Associated Press

West spotlights North Korea rights abuses; China opposes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States, its Western allies and experts shone a spotlight on the dire human rights situation and increasing repression in North Korea at a U.N. meeting Friday that China and Russia denounced as a politicized move likely to further escalate tensions on the Korean peninsula. China blocked the U.S. from […]
1 day ago
Clay Parikn talks about variables in security during an Election Conspiracy Forum Saturday, March 1...
Associated Press

Election conspiracy movement grinds on as 2024 approaches

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — One by one, the presenters inside the crowded hotel ballroom shared their computer screens and promised to show how easy it is to hack into voting systems across the U.S. Drawing gasps from the crowd, they highlighted theoretical vulnerabilities and problems from past elections. But instead of tailoring their efforts to […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon signed a bill Friday night prohibiting abortion pills in the state and also allowed a separate measure restricting abortion to become law without his signature. The pills are already banned in 13 states with blanket bans on all forms of abortion, and 15 states already have limited […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
1 dead, 1 hurt in shooting during Miami Beach spring break