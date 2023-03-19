Recent spike in Semi-trucks crashes draws concerns from State Patrol, grieving families

WESTERN WA — Since February 23rd, KIRO 7 has reported on at least seven crashes that involved a semi-truck, including one where a semi-truck blocked State Route 167 for hours. Four people were injured and the driver of the truck was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. KIRO 7 caught up with several witnesses of the crash about the scene.

“And we had to help him out of the cab and he might have some broken ribs. So, we had to get him seated down and on the ground,” Tanner Siler, who witnessed the crash, said.

One of the most recent semi-truck crashes happened on I-90 near Snoqualmie on Thursday. Sadly, three people, including a ten-year-old girl, lost their lives. The mother of the girl and her six-year-old brother are at Harborview Medical Center recovering. A GoFundMe has been set up to help with medical bills and funeral costs.

According to Washington State Patrol, they haven’t seen a spike in commercial vehicle crashes based on current numbers. A spokesperson says they reported at least 278 crashes at this point of the year in 2022, and 238 crashes around this time in 2021. She says it only takes one mistake to cause a crash.

“And if you are following behind a semi-truck and you can’t see their side mirrors, that means they can’t see you. They have no idea that you are back there,” Sgt. Chelsea Hodgson said.

She says while some of the causes of these crashes are still under investigation, she hopes people will look at these crashes as learning tools to stay safe on the road.

“We need everyone to work together to make sure that every trip that we do take ends in getting to that location and not ending in tragedy,” Sgt. Hodgson said.