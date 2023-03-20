Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Deputies fatally shoot woman suspected of domestic violence

Mar 20, 2023, 9:27 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee sheriff’s deputies fatally shot a woman who was a suspect in a domestic violence incident, officials said.

Shelby County deputies stopped a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Bartlett that matched the description of one involved in a domestic call in Fayette County earlier in the day, authorities said.

“For reasons still under investigation, as officers approached the vehicle, shots were fired, and the driver was struck,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said. Melissa S. Horton, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene, the agency said.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s office said in a statement that deputies there responded to a call near Somerville where a woman had pulled a shotgun on her fiancé and struck him in the head with the barrel of the gun, news outlets reported. Both the man and the suspect fled the residence and authorities put out a description of the car Horton was driving, along with the tag numbers.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to independently determine events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews, the agency said.

National News

FILE - Hiring signs are displayed at a grocery store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Jan. 13, 2023. Emp...
Associated Press

Pay transparency is spreading. Here’s what you need to know

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. employers are increasingly posting salary ranges for job openings, even in states where it’s not required by law, according to analysts with several major job search websites. Following new legislation in New York City, California, Washington, Colorado, and elsewhere, employers across the country are becoming more transparent about pay in […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

San Diego deputy faces DUI charge after car runs Navy gate

CORONADO, Calif. (AP) — An off-duty San Diego County deputy has been arrested on suspicion of driving past security at the main gate of a California Navy base while under the influence, prompting guards to open fire and the base to be put on lockdown briefly. The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said Sgt. Michael Cruz […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three men were found guilty of first-degree murder on Monday in the 2018 killing of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a South Florida motorcycle shop while being robbed of $50,000. Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were also convicted of armed robbery by a […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Miami Beach struggles with spring break violence, big crowds

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — For the third year in a row, Miami Beach finds itself struggling with spring break violence, including two fatal shootings and unruly crowds, despite a massive police presence and activities designed to give people alternatives to drinking alcohol and roaming the streets. The party-all-the-time vibe in the South Beach section […]
11 hours ago
This image released by PBS shows Dr. Anthony Fauci in a scene from the documentary “American Mast...
Associated Press

Anthony Fauci documentary on PBS covers a career of crises

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a moment in the new PBS documentary about Dr. Anthony Fauci when a protestor holds up a handmade sign reading, “Dr. Fauci, You Are Killing Us.” It says something about Fauci that it’s not initially clear when that sign was waved in anger — in the 1980s as AIDS made […]
11 hours ago
layoffs...
Associated Press

Amazon to lay off 9,000 employees on top of 18,000 in Jan.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday. The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company’s history, adding to the 18,000 employees the company said it would lay off in […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Deputies fatally shoot woman suspected of domestic violence