2 Illinois teens dead after sledding at Colorado ski resort

Mar 20, 2023, 10:57 AM
BY

FRISCO, Colo. (AP) — A community in Illinois is in mourning a day after two local teens were killed while sledding at a Colorado ski resort.

Paula Crane, superintendent of the Prairie Central school district in Fairbury, confirmed Monday that two students from Prairie Central High School died in a “tragic accident.”

She declined to identity them out of respect for their families. A local church will be offering counseling for any students or staff.

The two students, ages 18 and 17, had been on spring break.

The young men were riding in tandem down the halfpipe at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Summit County when they launched off a large snowbank at the bottom, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say both teens then landed on hard ice and suffered blunt force trauma. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to the families and friends of the individuals involved in this tragic incident,” Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said.

The teens’ bodies have been turned over to the county coroner’s office, which will determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Authorities did not release further details.

Copper Mountain Ski Resort, which lies roughly 75 miles (121 kilometers) west of Denver, is a popular draw for skiers and riders with over 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares) of high alpine terrain.

