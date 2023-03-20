Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Official: Mountain lion claws man in hot tub in Colorado

Mar 20, 2023, 2:40 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NATHROP, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials said Monday they are searching for a mountain lion that clawed a man’s head while he was sitting in a hot tub with his wife at a rental home in central Colorado.

The man was soaking in the in-ground hot tub in a wooded subdivision west of Nathrop on Saturday night when he felt something grab his head, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. He screamed at the mountain lion and started splashing water while his wife shined a flashlight at the animal.

Authorities said it retreated to the top of a hill and continued to watch the couple.

The man and his wife were able to get back into the home, where they cleaned his wounds and called the property owner, who happened to work for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The man had four superficial scratches on top of his head and near his right ear, but he declined medical treatment.

“We think it’s likely the mountain lion saw the man’s head move in the darkness at ground-level but didn’t recognize the people in the hot tub,” said Sean Shepherd, area wildlife manager based in Salida. “The couple did the right thing by making noise and shining a light on the lion.”

State wildlife officers immediately began searching for the big cat along a steep ridge near a creek but couldn’t find any tracks in the frozen snow. But they set a trap nearby and will continue to monitor mountain lion activity near Nathrop, a mountainous area known for its outdoor activities.

Saturday night’s encounter was the first reported mountain lion attack on a person in Colorado since February 2022. Wildlife officials say at least 27 people have been injured in mountain lion attacks in Colorado since 1990, three of them fatally.

National News

FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 1...
Associated Press

Trump indictment would be unprecedented moment in US history

The decision whether to indict former President Donald Trump over hush-money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign lies in the hands of a Manhattan grand jury that has been hearing evidence in secret for weeks. An indictment of Trump, who is seeking the White House again in 2024, would be an […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

DeSantis to get 5th Supreme Court pick as Polston retires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ already strong stamp on the Florida Supreme Court will be even greater for years to come after Justice Ricky Polston retires at the end of this month. DeSantis will have appointed five of the court’s seven justices when he replaces Polston, who sent DeSantis a three-sentence letter Monday […]
17 hours ago
FILE - The Weston Dam holds back the Kennebec River on Sept. 14, 2021, in Skowhegan, Maine. The fed...
Associated Press

Last wild Atlantic salmon can survive Maine dams, feds say

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government ruled Monday that the last wild Atlantic salmon in the country can coexist with hydroelectric dams on a Maine river, dealing a blow to environmentalists who have long sought to remove the dams. The salmon, once abundant in the U.S., now return to only a few Maine rivers. […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge delays next week’s execution of Texas death row inmate

HOUSTON (AP) — Next week’s scheduled execution of a Texas death row inmate who was convicted in the killing of another prisoner was delayed by a judge. Anibal Canales Jr., 58, had been set to be executed March 29 for the July 1997 strangling death of another inmate, Gary Dickerson, at the Telford state prison, […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Police: Arrest made in theft of funeral van containing body

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with the theft last January of a funeral home van containing a body, saying he faces charges of abuse of a corpse and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle. The van belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home in Rockport, Illinois, […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Wyoming bans transgender youth from girls’ sports teams

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has become the 19th state to ban transgender athletes from playing on girls or women’s sports teams after the Republican governor opted not to veto the legislation. Gov. Mark Gordon allowed the bill to become law without his signature Friday, saying he supports and agrees with the overall goal of […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Official: Mountain lion claws man in hot tub in Colorado