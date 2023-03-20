Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

2nd officer in inmate’s fatal beating gets same 20-year term

Mar 20, 2023, 3:36 PM
FILE - Former Illinois Correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler returns to federal court in Springfield, Ill....
FILE - Former Illinois Correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler returns to federal court in Springfield, Ill., on April 21, 2022. Sheffler, the second of three former correctional officers to be sentenced in the beating death of a state prisoner, received a 20-year term on Monday, March 20, 2023, the same as a co-conspirator despite the judge's declaration that Sheffler was the highest-ranking officer and could have prevented them melee. (AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/John O'Connor, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The second of three former correctional officers sentenced in the fatal beating of a state inmate received a 20-year prison term Monday, the same as a co-conspirator despite a judge’s declaration he could have stopped the attack as the senior officer.

U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough sentenced Todd Sheffler, a 54-year-old former correctional lieutenant, on two federal civil rights violations and various other counts for the attempted cover up of the brutal beating of Larry Earvin on May 17, 2018.

The federal government had sought a life sentence. Sheffler’s lawyers had asked for 2 1/2 years for the beating of Earvin, 65, as the prisoner was being transferred to a segregation unit at Western Illinois Correctional Center in Mount Sterling.

In an emotional statement in court, Sheffler fumbled with shackled hands and wiped tears from his eyes with a tissue. He said he accepted responsibility “for what I did or didn’t do” that caused Earvin’s death.

Then, looking at Earvin’s son Larry Pippion, who was seated in the first row in court, the ex-guard said with his voice rising to a shout, “I did not put hands on your father. If it has to be life, let it be life, but I will not lie to favor someone’s conviction record.”

He added, “If there’s anything I can do for the Earvin family, I will do it. I expect nothing less than your hatred.”

conspiracy to deprive civil rights, deprivation of civil rights, obstruction of an investigation, falsification of documents and misleading conduct.

Hedden pleaded guilty and testified for the government. Scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday, he declined comment outside the courthouse.

Myerscough sentenced Sheffler, like Banta last week, to 15 years on each civil rights charge, to run concurrently, and five years each on the other charges, also concurrently.

“You were an active participant,” Myerscough told Sheffler in explaining his sentence. “We’re well past the point of minimizing conduct and shifting blame. … Three witnesses testified that you contributed to the assault. You were the senior officer and could have stopped it.”

Earvin was late in reporting for outdoor yard time and was ordered back to his cell at the prison in Mount Sterling, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. He allegedly became combative and an “officer in distress” call summoned dozens of officers. Outside the housing unit, Banta, Hedden and Sheffler escorted Earvin, handcuffed behind his back, to the segregation unit.

Inside that facility’s vestibule, where there are no security cameras, testimony indicated the three officers threw Earvin into a wall, then kicked, punched and stomped him.

In Myerscough’s words, Banta delivered “the most serious and depraved blow” by jumping up and landing on Earvin’s mid-section with both knees. Earvin suffered 15 broken ribs and abdominal injuries so severe that a portion of his bowel was surgically removed. He died June 26, more than a month after the beating.

In his statement, Sheffler admitted for the first time that he saw Banta jump and come down on his knees. He said he couldn’t see but assumed he landed on Earvin and could not persuade himself to tell the truth because Banta had two small children and another on the way and “I was aware of the implications” if Banta’s action was known.

Like Banta, Sheffler offered an indictment of the Department of Corrections, derided its effort to offer mental health treatment, and said its main goal is to “cover the state’s ass.”

In sentencing Banta, Myerscough acknowledged he had been “caught up in the culture” of acting on or witnesses violence against inmates and keeping quiet about it.

Sheffler attorney Sara Vig noted that her client didn’t join the escort until Earvin was outside the housing unit and that testimony revealed Earvin was handled roughly inside, including testimony by one of the 31 officers who responded to the distress call that he had stomped on a prone Earvin just inside the housing unit door. She wondered why no one else has been held accountable.

“Imagine the change in the system if all 31 were charged,” Vig said. “Justice can’t be meted out on my client’s back.”

Department of Corrections spokesperson Naomi Puzzello said that staff and inmate safety is the agency’s top priority.

“Over the last few years, the department has worked diligently to expand security measures statewide and improve its responsiveness to the concerns of individuals in custody,” Puzzello said in a statement.

National News

People applaud during a rally in favor of legislation banning gender-affirming healthcare for minor...
Associated Press

Missouri to restrict gender-affirming care for minors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican attorney general on Monday said he will limit access to gender-affirming care for minors, sidestepping the GOP-led Senate as it struggles to pass a law banning the practice completely. As hundreds of activists rallied at the Capitol to pressure lawmakers to act on the bill, Attorney General Andrew […]
18 hours ago
Rep. Jeremy Trebas, R-Great Falls, takes notes during a meeting in the State Capitol in Helena, Mon...
Associated Press

Montana senator wants to block mandatory diversity training

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker in Montana wants to prohibit mandatory diversity training for state employees with a bill whose language matches a Florida law that is temporarily blocked by the courts. The proposed “Montana Individual Freedom Act,” would prohibit diversity, equity and inclusion training as a condition of state employment if the […]
18 hours ago
FILE - T-Mobile Arena stands in Las Vegas Feb. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. With sports betting abound, t...
Associated Press

Sports bets abound, NCAA now embraces Vegas in March Madness

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An event that would have been unthinkable not even a decade ago is coming to Las Vegas this week. That’s March Madness. The NCAA Tournament avoided the city until now because sports gambling is legal here. The governing body for collegiate athletics even had a policy in place of not allowing […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Official: Mountain lion claws man in hot tub in Colorado

NATHROP, Colo. (AP) — Wildlife officials said Monday they are searching for a mountain lion that clawed a man’s head while he was sitting in a hot tub with his wife at a rental home in central Colorado. The man was soaking in the in-ground hot tub in a wooded subdivision west of Nathrop on […]
18 hours ago
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday, March 1...
Associated Press

Trump indictment would be unprecedented moment in US history

The decision whether to indict former President Donald Trump over hush-money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign lies in the hands of a Manhattan grand jury that has been hearing evidence in secret for weeks. An indictment of Trump, who is seeking the White House again in 2024, would be an […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

DeSantis to get 5th Supreme Court pick as Polston retires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Gov. Ron DeSantis’ already strong stamp on the Florida Supreme Court will be even greater for years to come after Justice Ricky Polston retires at the end of this month. DeSantis will have appointed five of the court’s seven justices when he replaces Polston, who sent DeSantis a three-sentence letter Monday […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
2nd officer in inmate’s fatal beating gets same 20-year term