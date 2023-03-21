Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

New law has Wyoming at forefront of abortion pill bans

Mar 20, 2023, 6:12 PM
FILE - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature on ...
FILE - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature on March 2, 2021, inside the state Capitol in Cheyenne, Wy. Late Friday, March 17, 2023, Gordon signed a bill prohibiting abortion pills in the state and also allowed a separate measure restricting abortion to become law without his signature. (Michael Cummo/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Michael Cummo/The Wyoming Tribune Eagle via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has pushed to the front of state efforts to prohibit the most common type of abortion by instituting the nation’s first explicit ban on pills that terminate pregnancies.

In many states women can get abortion pills prescribed online and delivered to their homes. The ease and availability of pills have made that method the most popular way to end a pregnancy – more than half of all abortions are done with that method, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion access advocacy group.

But 13 states now effectively ban abortion pills by prohibiting all forms of abortion, moves made after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling last year.

Fifteen states restrict access to the pills. Of those, six — Arizona, Indiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota and South Carolina — require a doctor to administer them in person. Arizona also bans mailing abortion pills.

But before a law signed Friday by Wyoming Republican Gov. Mark Gordon, no state specifically banned abortion pills. The law passed alongside a new abortion ban that seeks to sidestep issues with an earlier state ban that’s been held up in court.

With two new abortion laws, the Wyoming Legislature was “kind of trying to cover all its bases” to prohibit abortions, said Elizabeth Nash with the Guttmacher Institute.

Gordon allowed the new broad abortion ban to take effect Sunday without his signature. Whether the abortion pill ban he signed takes effect July 1 as planned remains to be seen. It could be delayed in the courts if an abortion provider in the state sues over it. Meanwhile, a federal judge in Texas is considering a case with implications for abortion pill access nationwide

Here’s a look at where abortion stands in Wyoming and elsewhere:

IS ABORTION NOW ILLEGAL IN WYOMING?

Yes. As of Sunday, abortions in all forms are illegal.

The state’s lone clinic providing abortions until the ban was in the tourist mountain town of Jackson. Another clinic in Casper was set to open last year before an arson delayed plans. The clinic, Wellspring Health Access, was hoping to open next month but those plans are now uncertain.

Even before the ban, many women in Wyoming drove to Colorado and elsewhere to get abortions because it was more convenient. There’s no prohibition on women in Wyoming continuing to go out of state to seek abortions.

____

WHY DID WYOMING TAKE SUCH AGGRESSIVE ACTION?

Wyoming has long been a deeply conservative state but one that often avoided weighing in on social matters — live and let live is a credo of rural life in the West.

That’s changing. With a state Legislature more dominated by Republicans than at any point in a century, leaders are able to delve into culture-war issues with hardly any opposition.

Last year, Gordon signed an abortion ban that took effect a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe. Within hours, Teton County District Judge Melissa Owens suspended the ban, ruling that a lawsuit’s claim it would harm pregnant women and their doctors could have merit.

The two nonprofits and four women, including two obstetricians, who sued also argued that the ban violated a 2012 state constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to make one’s own healthcare decisions.

Attorneys for the state said that wasn’t the intent — the amendment passed in response to the Affordable Care Act seeking to expand healthcare coverage nationwide.

This year, Wyoming lawmakers did an end-run around the lawsuit with a new, blanket abortion ban that specifies abortion is not healthcare and therefore not protected by the state constitution.

____

WHAT ARE LAWMAKERS IN OTHER STATES DOING?

Most Republican-controlled states adopted abortion bans or tighter restrictions in anticipation that Roe v. Wade would be overturned eventually.

And last year, several Democrat-controlled states adopted protections for abortion access.

But that didn’t end the legislative battles.

This month, Utah passed a law to ban abortion clinics, making it the first state to take that action. It came as the state’s ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancies is held up by a legal challenge.

In Florida, lawmakers are trying to figure out what bans to put into place. Florida previously put into place a ban after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which is much looser than what other GOP-controlled states have done; a new measure to ban them after six weeks has been advancing through the Legislature. Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible 2024 presidential candidate, is expected to sign it if it gets to him.

In South Carolina, also GOP-dominated, lawmakers are debating what kind of ban to try next after a ban on abortions after six weeks was rejected by the state’s top court.

In Minnesota, a state where last year’s election gave Democrats full control of the government, the governor this year signed into law additional protections for abortion access.

___

Geoff Mulvihill in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

National News

This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two missing...
Associated Press

Twp missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they recovered the bodies of two boaters Monday afternoon, nearly two days after they went missing following an accident on a central Florida lake near the Legoland theme park. The bodies of Orlando Ortiz, 30, of Winter Haven, and Jeffrey Marrero, 34, of Auburndale, were located in Lake […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said she has had four surgeries and is going through a challenging recovery. Speaking publicly for the first time since the Jan. 6 shooting, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner said during an exclusive interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that she […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Top 10 historic Sierra snow seasons

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Here is a list of the Top 10 Sierra winters with the most snow in the 77 years since the UC-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab started keeping records in 1946 northwest of Lake Tahoe near Donner Pass at Soda Springs, California: TOP TEN HISTORIC SIERRA SNOW SEASONS 1951-52 — 812 inches […]
18 hours ago
FILE - Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, center, one of two suspects charged in connection with the kidnap...
Associated Press

Kidnappers who snatched San Jose baby are sentenced

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two people who kidnapped a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home last year were sentenced Monday to prison. Yesenia Ramirez was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison. Jose Portillo received five years. The two pleaded no contest last August to kidnapping Brandon Cuellar on […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Safety board: Alabama derailed train lacked needed couplers

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A Norfolk Southern train that derailed in Alabama earlier this month lacked required alignment control couplers for two of its locomotives and a company inspection did not identify their absence, federal investigators said Monday. The notation comes in one of three preliminary reports issued Monday by the National Transportation Safety Board […]
18 hours ago
FILE - E. Jean Carroll talks to reporters outside a courthouse on March 4, 2020, in New York. Forme...
Associated Press

Trump loses last bid to keep key evidence out of rape trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s effort to keep key evidence out of his civil rape trial next month was rejected by a federal judge Monday. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan ruled that key witnesses will be allowed to testify and misogynistic remarks Trump made about women in 2005 when he apparently […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
New law has Wyoming at forefront of abortion pill bans