Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Los Angeles schools to close as district workers plan strike

Mar 20, 2023, 6:59 PM
Sylvia Garcia, from Bassett Street Elementary, talks as she and other teachers attend a Los Angeles...
Sylvia Garcia, from Bassett Street Elementary, talks as she and other teachers attend a Los Angeles Unified School District and Service Employees International Union 99 (SEIU) rally in Grand Park in downtown Los Angels, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District are expected to walk off the job Tuesday, March 21, over stalled contract talks, and they will be joined in solidarity by teachers for a planned three-day strike that will shut down the nation's second-largest school system. (Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District planned to walk off the job Tuesday over stalled contract talks, and they will be joined in solidarity by teachers in a three-day strike that will shut down the nation’s second-largest school system.

Demonstrations are expected at schools across the city by members of Local 99 of the Service Employees International Union, which represents about 30,000 teachers’ aides, special education assistants, bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other support staff.

The workers were expected to join picket lines before dawn, demanding better wages and increased staffing. The district has more than 500,000 students from Los Angeles and all or part of 25 other cities and unincorporated county areas.

Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho accused the union of refusing to negotiate and said that he was prepared to meet at any time day or night. He said Monday a “golden opportunity” to make progress was lost.

“I believe this strike could have been avoided. But it cannot be avoided without individuals actually speaking to one another,” he said.

Local 99 said Monday evening that it was in discussions with state labor regulators over allegations that the district engaged in misconduct that has impeded the rights of workers to engage in legally protected union-related activities.

“We want to be clear that we are not in negotiations with LAUSD,” the union said in a statement. “We continue to be engaged in the impasse process with the state.”

Those talks would not avoid a walkout, the statement said.

“We are ready to strike,” the union said.

During the strike, about 150 of the district’s more than 1,000 schools are expected to remain open with adult supervision but no instruction, to give students somewhere to go. Dozens of libraries and parks, plus some “grab and go” spots for students to get lunches also planned to be open to kids to lessen the strain on parents now scrambling to find care.

“Schools are so much more than centers of education – they are a safety net for hundreds of thousands of Los Angeles families,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a statement Monday. “We will make sure to do all we can to provide resources needed by the families of our city.”

Workers, meanwhile, said striking was the only option they had left.

Instructional aide Marlee Ostrow, who supports the strike, said she’s long overdue for a raise. The 67-year-old was hired nearly two decades ago at $11.75 an hour, and today she makes about $16. That isn’t enough to keep pace with inflation and rising housing prices, she said, and meanwhile her duties have expanded from two classrooms to five.

Ostrow blames the district’s low wages for job vacancies that have piled up in recent years.

“There’s not even anybody applying because you can make more money starting at Burger King,” she said. “A lot of people really want to help kids, and they shouldn’t be penalized for wanting that to be their life’s work.”

The union says district support staffers earn, on average, about $25,000 per year and many live in poverty because of low pay or limited work hours while struggling with inflation and the high cost of housing in LA County. The union is asking for a 30% raise. Teachers want a 20% pay hike over two years.

Carvalho said the district has offered a wage increase totaling more than 20% over a multiyear period, along with a 3% bonus. In addition, the deal would include a “massive expansion of healthcare benefits,” the superintendent told Fox 11 on Monday.

The strike has wide support among union members. Thousands of people, many dressed in red, rallied last Wednesday outside City Hall in the hours before the strike date was announced.

SEIU members have been working without a contract since June 2020, while the contract for teachers expired in June 2022. The unions decided last week to stop accepting extensions to their contracts.

United Teachers Los Angeles, the union representing 35,000 educators, counselors, nurses and other staff, expressed solidarity with their striking co-workers.

“Educators will be joining our union siblings on the picket lines,” a UTLA tweet said. The teachers’ union is also bargaining with the district.

Teachers waged a six-day strike in 2019 over pay and contract issues but schools remained open.

___

Associated Press reporter Collin Binkley contributed from Washington D.C.

National News

FILE - The Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown on Jan. 8, 2020. Tennessee Republi...
Associated Press

Tennessee House OKs narrow abortion exemption bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant House on Monday advanced legislation that would add a narrow exemption to the state’s strict abortion ban, despite concerns raised by Democrats and medical experts that the bill does not go far enough to protect doctors and pregnant patients. The legislation was drastically reworked from its original version that […]
19 hours ago
FILE - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature on ...
Associated Press

New law has Wyoming at forefront of abortion pill bans

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has pushed to the front of state efforts to prohibit the most common type of abortion by instituting the nation’s first explicit ban on pills that terminate pregnancies. In many states women can get abortion pills prescribed online and delivered to their homes. The ease and availability of pills have […]
19 hours ago
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two missing...
Associated Press

Twp missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they recovered the bodies of two boaters Monday afternoon, nearly two days after they went missing following an accident on a central Florida lake near the Legoland theme park. The bodies of Orlando Ortiz, 30, of Winter Haven, and Jeffrey Marrero, 34, of Auburndale, were located in Lake […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said she has had four surgeries and is going through a challenging recovery. Speaking publicly for the first time since the Jan. 6 shooting, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner said during an exclusive interview with NBC’s Savannah Guthrie that she […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Top 10 historic Sierra snow seasons

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Here is a list of the Top 10 Sierra winters with the most snow in the 77 years since the UC-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab started keeping records in 1946 northwest of Lake Tahoe near Donner Pass at Soda Springs, California: TOP TEN HISTORIC SIERRA SNOW SEASONS 1951-52 — 812 inches […]
19 hours ago
FILE - Yesenia Guadalupe Ramirez, center, one of two suspects charged in connection with the kidnap...
Associated Press

Kidnappers who snatched San Jose baby are sentenced

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Two people who kidnapped a 3-month-old baby from his San Francisco Bay Area home last year were sentenced Monday to prison. Yesenia Ramirez was sentenced to 13 years and four months in prison. Jose Portillo received five years. The two pleaded no contest last August to kidnapping Brandon Cuellar on […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Los Angeles schools to close as district workers plan strike