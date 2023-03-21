Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

‘John Wick’ stars honor late co-star Lance Reddick

Mar 20, 2023, 10:58 PM
Keanu Reeves, the star of "John Wick: Chapter 4," wears a blue ribbon on his lapel in tribute to hi...
Keanu Reeves, the star of "John Wick: Chapter 4," wears a blue ribbon on his lapel in tribute to his late fellow cast member Lance Reddick, seen in a poster in the background, at the premiere of the film, Monday, March 20, 2023, at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. The veteran character actor Reddick died Friday morning at age 60. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
(AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne were among the died unexpectedly last week, at the film’s Los Angeles premiere.

“We lost our brother, and in a really sort of very shocking way. I think we’re all still in shock. “Life is,” the visibly-shaken Fishburne said, pausing briefly before continuing, “hard sometimes.”

Many of those who worked on the film wore blue ribbons to honor Reddick, who was a prolific character actor with prominent roles in “The Wire,” “Oz” and the “John Wick” film franchise.

“Just to be in his light and to get a chance to work with him, I’ll cherish for the rest of my life,” Reeves said. “He had such a passion for his work and his craft. He was gracious. He had a dignity to him and a presence.”

Reddick, 60, died Friday in Los Angeles of natural causes, his publicist Mia Hansen said. No further details were provided.

Tributes have poured in for the actor, whose roles made him a beloved and recognizable star of television and films. He played Charon, the multi-skilled Continental Hotel concierge who is fond of Wick, an assassin played by Reeves. The latest installment arrives in theaters Friday.

“He’s the goodness of this film. He was kind of, in many ways, the heart of the film because his character loved John Wick,” Fisburne said.

“You know, it’s always hard when you lose someone that you love dearly . . . but you’re also incredibly grateful for the time you had together. We were fortunate enough to work with Lance since the very beginning of the ‘John Wick’ franchise. I mean it’s been almost 10 years,” director Chad Stahelski said. “I really wish he could be with us tonight, but, you know, life. But we’re very fortunate to have known him. And he’s a great man, a great artist, a great human, a dear friend.”

Shamier Moore, a newcomer to “Wick” franchise, recalled how Reddick took time to say a kind word on set.

“I grew up watching Lance Reddick. It is a bittersweet moment because he was definitely one of my heroes growing up as an actor, as a Black actor,” Moore said. And even though we didn’t share screen time together in this film, we shared some time off camera and he was salt of the Earth when he first met me.

“He said, ‘Shamier, you’re incredible. I love your work man,’ and like, it melted me like a puddle. ”

National News

FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the Four S...
Associated Press

Gwyneth Paltrow to stand trial for Deer Valley ski crash

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow is scheduled to stand trial on Tuesday in a lawsuit filed by a retired optometrist who said that the actress-turned-lifestyle influencer violently crashed into him in 2016 while skiing in Utah at one of the most upscale ski resorts in the United States. Terry Sanderson, 76, said Paltrow […]
23 hours ago
FILE - Tribal councilman Wendsler Nosie Sr. speaks with Apache activists during a rally to save Oak...
Associated Press

Apaches get new chance to argue mine will harm sacred sites

PHOENIX (AP) — An Apache group battling a foreign mining firm that wants to build one of the largest copper mines in the United States on what tribal members say is sacred land will get a new chance to make its point Tuesday when a full federal appeals court panel takes another look at the […]
23 hours ago
Sylvia Garcia, from Bassett Street Elementary, talks as she and other teachers attend a Los Angeles...
Associated Press

Los Angeles schools to close as district workers plan strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tens of thousands of workers in the Los Angeles Unified School District planned to walk off the job Tuesday over stalled contract talks, and they will be joined in solidarity by teachers in a three-day strike that will shut down the nation’s second-largest school system. Demonstrations are expected at schools across […]
23 hours ago
FILE - The Tennessee state Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., is shown on Jan. 8, 2020. Tennessee Republi...
Associated Press

Tennessee House OKs narrow abortion exemption bill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominant House on Monday advanced legislation that would add a narrow exemption to the state’s strict abortion ban, despite concerns raised by Democrats and medical experts that the bill does not go far enough to protect doctors and pregnant patients. The legislation was drastically reworked from its original version that […]
23 hours ago
FILE - Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon gives the State of the State address to the Wyoming Legislature on ...
Associated Press

New law has Wyoming at forefront of abortion pill bans

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming has pushed to the front of state efforts to prohibit the most common type of abortion by instituting the nation’s first explicit ban on pills that terminate pregnancies. In many states women can get abortion pills prescribed online and delivered to their homes. The ease and availability of pills have […]
23 hours ago
This photo released by the Polk County Sheriff's Office shows authorities searching for two missing...
Associated Press

Twp missing Florida boaters found dead in lake near Legoland

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they recovered the bodies of two boaters Monday afternoon, nearly two days after they went missing following an accident on a central Florida lake near the Legoland theme park. The bodies of Orlando Ortiz, 30, of Winter Haven, and Jeffrey Marrero, 34, of Auburndale, were located in Lake […]
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
‘John Wick’ stars honor late co-star Lance Reddick