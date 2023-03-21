Close
LOCAL NEWS

Young artists create limited-edition ORCA card designs to celebrate launch of new RapidRide line

Mar 21, 2023, 6:18 AM | Updated: 9:10 am
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Three limited-edition ORCA card designs created by young local artists will be distributed this year to celebrate the launch of King County Metro’s RapidRide H Line.

Jovita Mercado, Yasiman Ahsani and Rey Daoed created the designs with the support of mentor artists Angelina Villalobos and Jesse Brown.

Each design features imagery tied to the histories, cultures and communities of the RapidRide H Line, and the upcoming RapidRide G and I lines, according to King County Metro.

The ORCA cards will be distributed at community events and the King Street Center Pass Sales Office throughout 2023, while supplies last. Mercado’s design, inspired by the H line, will be the first design available.

