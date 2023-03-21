Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

1st US Army garrison on NATO’s east flank formed in Poland

Mar 21, 2023, 6:45 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak and U.S. officials attended a ceremony Tuesday to formally upgrade the U.S. military presence in NATO member Poland amid the war in neighboring Ukraine.

There are more than 10,000 American troops stationed in the former communist bloc country. They belonged to Area Support Group Poland, which has now been upgraded to form the first U.S. Army garrison on NATO’s eastern flank — a decision announced by President Joe Biden at the summit of NATO’s 30 members last year.

The U.S. already has five army garrisons in Germany, one on Belgium and one in Italy.

“We appreciate it very much that U.S. troops are on a permanent basis in our country,” Blaszczak said. “It is very important that the Western world remains united.”

“This is good news for the security of Poland and of NATO’s eastern flank,” Blaszczak added at the ceremony in Poznan, western Poland.

He said Poland’s cooperation with the U.S. is “exemplary” and aims to achieve interoperability between the two countries’ armed forces.

Some of the U.S. troops are overseeing the military support being offered to Ukraine by foreign countries.

Many thousand U.S. troops have been stationed for years in Poland and other nations on NATO’s eastern flank as a deterrent force but their numbers and role have significantly grown due to Russia’s war on Ukraine that has entered its second year.

The garrison is based in Camp Kosciuszko

World

A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headqu...
Associated Press

Stocks rise on Wall Street, even the most beaten-down banks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising on a calming Wall Street Tuesday, even the banks most beaten down by the industry’s crisis, on hopes for more help from the U.S. government. The S&P 500 was 1% higher in early trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 294 points, or 0.9%, at 32,538, as […]
2 days ago
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official reside...
Associated Press

Japan’s PM offers Ukraine support as China’s Xi backs Russia

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Prime Minister Fumio Kishida made a surprise visit Tuesday to Kyiv, stealing some of the attention from Asian rival President Xi Jinping of China, who met in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin to promote Beijing’s peace proposal for Ukraine that Western nations have already criticized. The two visits, about 800 […]
2 days ago
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official reside...
Associated Press

Japan’s Kishida heading to Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was heading to Kyiv early Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that coincide with the Chinese leader’s visit to Moscow. Kishida will “show respect to the courage and patience of the Ukrainian people who are standing up to defend their homeland under President Zelenskyy’s leadership, […]
2 days ago
FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Ve...
Associated Press

Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend files lawsuit seeking $40M

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Bad Bunny’s ex–girlfriend is suing the superstar for at least $40 million over a well-known voice recording she provided the singer before he became famous. Carliz De La Cruz Hernández, whose breathy “Bad Bunny, baby” recording was included in two of the artist’s songs, claimed in a lawsuit filed […]
2 days ago
Associated Press

US company says Mexican police illegally seized property

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. company said Monday that Mexican police and soldiers have illegally entered and seized a cargo port it operates on land it owns on Mexico’s Caribbean coast. Alabama-based Vulcan Materials said the police forced their way into the Caribbean coast dock at Punta Venado, near Playa del Carmen, last week. […]
2 days ago
FILE - Jeremy Scott appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Wallis...
Associated Press

Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years at fashion house

MILAN (AP) — Jeremy Scott is stepping down as creative director of Italian luxury house Moschino after 10 years of wild and wacky fashion shows and his elegant dressing of numerous celebrities. The company made the announcement Monday. “Scott has penned a fundamental chapter in the legacy of the brand with his fearless and show […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
1st US Army garrison on NATO’s east flank formed in Poland