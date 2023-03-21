Close
Van Zweden to end NY Philharmonic tenure with Mahler’s 2nd

Mar 21, 2023, 8:01 AM
In this Jan. 8, 2015, photo, Jaap van Zweden conducts the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Dallas. Jaap...
In this Jan. 8, 2015, photo, Jaap van Zweden conducts the Dallas Symphony Orchestra in Dallas. Jaap van Zweden will conduct Mahler’s Second Symphony in his farewell concerts as the New York Philharmonic’s music director from June 6-8, 2024, ending a season that will spotlight the 100th anniversary of the orchestra’s Young People’s Concerts. Van Zweden succeeded Alan Gilbert as music director in the 2018-19 season and announced in September 2021 that the 2023-24 season will be his last. (Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Jaap van Zweden will conduct Mahler’s Second Symphony in his farewell concerts as the New York Philharmonic’s music director from June 6-8, 2024, ending a season that will spotlight the 100th anniversary of the orchestra’s Young People’s Concerts.

Van Zweden succeeded Alan Gilbert as music director in the 2018-19 season and announced in September 2021 that the 2023-24 season will be his last. until 2026-27.

The 62-year-old van Zweden will be joined by soprano Hanna-Elisabeth Müller and mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova for Mahler’s “Resurrection” Symphony.

Starting its second season in the rebuilt David Geffen Hall, the orchestra will open its season Sept. 27 with van Zweden and cellist Yo-Yo Ma in Beethoven’s “Egmont” concerto, Tchaikovsky’s “Capriccio Italien” and Dvorák’s cello concerto.

Before the official opening, the orchestra said Tuesday there will be four performances of Leonard Bernstein’s “West Side Story” from Sept. 12-17 with conductor David Newman accompanying Ludwig Göransson’s score to Ryan Coogler’s “Black Panther” accompanying the 2018 film from Dec. 20-23 and Bernard Herrmann’s score to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1958 movie “Vertigo” from Jan. 23-26.

The Young People’s Concerts centennial will be marked Nov. 18 with a program called “Time Capsule” that will include reminiscences by pianist André Watts, who debuted with the orchestra at age 16 in a televised Young People’s Concert with Bernstein in 1963.

World premieres include Steve Reich’s “Jacob’s Ladder” (Oct. 5) and a work by Joel Thompson (March 21). The philharmonic will give a U.S. premiere on Sept. 29 to “The Elements,” a collective work conceived by Josh Bell, featuring the violinist and composed by Jake Heggie (Fire), Jennifer Higdon (Air), Edgar Meyer (Water), Jessie Montgomery (Ether), and Kevin Puts (Earth).

György Ligeti’s “Mifiso la sodo” will be given its U.S. premiere on Oct, 19

Debuting conductors include Fabio Biondi, Karina Canellakis, Elim Chan, Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla, Norman Huynh, Eun Sun Kim, Brad Lubman, Andrés Orozco-Estrada, Anthony Parnther, Kwamé Ryan and Thomas Søndergård.

