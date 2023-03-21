Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

US announces sanctions on Iran drone procurement network

Mar 21, 2023, 8:45 AM
FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington...
FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. The United States has slapped more sanctions on people and firms associated with Iran and with what it calls an illicit banking network used to conceal transactions. The U.S. said Thursday it placed the penalties on 39 firms linked to a shadow banking system that helped to muddy financial activity between sanctioned Iranian firms and foreign buyers, namely for petrochemicals. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States said Tuesday it is imposing a new round of sanctions on Iranian firms and people accused of procuring equipment used for Iranian drones.

Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control coordinated with the FBI to designate four firms and three people in Iran and Turkey for allegedly buying equipment, including European-made engines, to be used for Iran’s drone and weapons programs.

Those targeted for sanctions include the Iran-based Defense Technology and Science Research Center, its procurement firm Farazan Industrial Engineering Inc. and two other firms along with purchasing agents from the companies.

“Iran’s well-documented proliferation of UAVs and conventional weapons to its proxies continues to undermine both regional security and global stability,” said Brian Nelson, Treasury’s undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence. Nelson was referring to unmanned aerial vehicles.

“The United States will continue to expose foreign procurement networks in any jurisdiction that supports Iran’s military industrial complex,” he said.

American unmanned drones to use on civilians as the Kremlin presses its invasion of Ukraine, which has entered its second year.

Among other things, sanctions deny the people and firms access to any property or financial assets held in the United States and prevent American firms and companies from doing business with them.

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran have worsened after months of antigovernment protests.

National News

Associated Press

Georgia senators send gender care restrictions to governor

ATLANTA (AP) — A bill banning most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies in Georgia for transgender people under 18 is headed to Gov. Brian Kemp’s desk after senators gave it final passage on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-21 along party lines with Republicans pushing through Senate Bill 140, despite impassioned pleas from Democrats and LGBTQ […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Residents sue Louisiana parish to halt polluting plants

Residents of a Louisiana parish located in the heart of a cluster of polluting petrochemical factories filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday raising allegations of civil rights, environmental justice and religious liberty violations. The lawsuit names St. James Parish as the defendant and says the parish council approved the construction of several factories in two Black […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Chief recommends firing officers in paralyzed prisoner case

The police chief in New Haven, Connecticut, recommended Tuesday that four officers be fired for mistreating a Black man who became paralyzed from the chest down last year in a police van that braked suddenly. Police Chief Karl Jacobson’s recommendations in the case of Richard “Randy” Cox now go to the city’s police commissioners, who […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel. Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Firefighters battle blaze at home owned by Sen. Warren’s son

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters battled an early morning blaze at a Massachusetts home owned by the son of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters received reports of a structure fire in Medford, located about five miles north of Boston. Upon arrival firefighters found the structure fully involved in flames, according […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge to resentence man convicted after officer shot friend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — LaKeith Smith was 15 years old when a police officer shot and killed his friend when the teens were caught burglarizing homes in Millbrook, but it was Smith who went to prison for his friend’s death, sentenced to spend decades behind bars. Smith was convicted under Alabama’s felony murder law for […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
US announces sanctions on Iran drone procurement network