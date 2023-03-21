Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Nuclear contamination testing planned at St. Louis-area park

Mar 21, 2023, 9:37 AM
FILE - Water flows in Coldwater Creek, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, behind a row of homes in Missouri's ...
FILE - Water flows in Coldwater Creek, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, behind a row of homes in Missouri's St. Louis County. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to test for radioactive contamination at Fort Belle Fontaine Park a suburban St. Louis park that sits along Coldwater Creek, a Corps official said Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The notoriously contaminated creek has been a headache for decades, since radioactive waste got into the waterway in the 1950s. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to test for radioactive contamination at a suburban St. Louis park that sits along a notoriously toxic creek, a Corps official said Tuesday.

The Corps of Engineers is seeking permission from St. Louis County to test soil and water at Fort Belle Fontaine Park, a popular spot for hikers with high bluffs and panoramic views. The park sits about 3 miles (5 kilometers) from where the Missouri River flows into the Mississippi River.

Coldwater Creek runs through the park. The notoriously contaminated creek has been a headache for decades, since radioactive waste got into the waterway in the 1950s. Residents who lived along the creek as children in the 1960s and later have blamed illnesses, including rare cancers, on playing in the creek.

“We were never, as kids, supposed to go down there, but of course we did,” said Kim Visintine, a member of the Coldwater Creek Group, which advocates for testing and cleanup.

A division of the Corps of Engineers known as the Formerly Utilized Sites Remedial Action Program, or FUSRAP, is responsible for cleanup of contamination along the creek. Jon Rankins, senior health physicist for FUSRAP, said the effort at the park is part of a plan to test all properties within the Coldwater Creek floodplain.

“We don’t anticipate finding contamination due to the elevated topography, and have not found contamination in the immediate vicinity of the park,” Rankins said in a statement.

Still, testing was welcomed by local activist groups. Visintine noted that the park is far removed from the residential areas where children played in the creek.

“It’s kind of in the middle of nowhere,” she said.

Coldwater Creek was contaminated with radioactive waste generated when Mallinckrodt Chemical processed uranium in the 1940s and 1950s for atomic weapons. The waste was initially stored at Lambert Airport, near the creek, then later trucked to an industrial area that also borders the creek.

The site near the airport has largely been cleaned up but remediation of the creek itself won’t be finished until 2038, Corps officials have said. Meanwhile, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2016 urged people to stay away from Coldwater Creek.

Last year, Jana Elementary School in the town of Florissant was closed after testing by a private company found contamination on the kindergarten playground and inside the building. The private study was funded by lawyers whose clients are suing over radioactive contamination in Coldwater Creek, which runs near the school.

The results prompted the Corps of Engineers to conduct its own investigation. The agency found no contamination inside the school or in multiple soil samples on the outside, and a third round of testing also found no harmful levels of radioactive material. Still, the school remains closed.

National News

Associated Press

Residents sue Louisiana parish to halt polluting plants

Residents of a Louisiana parish located in the heart of a cluster of polluting petrochemical factories filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday raising allegations of civil rights, environmental justice and religious liberty violations. The lawsuit names St. James Parish as the defendant and says the parish council approved the construction of several factories in two Black […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Chief recommends firing officers in paralyzed prisoner case

The police chief in New Haven, Connecticut, recommended Tuesday that four officers be fired for mistreating a Black man who became paralyzed from the chest down last year in a police van that braked suddenly. Police Chief Karl Jacobson’s recommendations in the case of Richard “Randy” Cox now go to the city’s police commissioners, who […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel. Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Firefighters battle blaze at home owned by Sen. Warren’s son

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters battled an early morning blaze at a Massachusetts home owned by the son of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters received reports of a structure fire in Medford, located about five miles north of Boston. Upon arrival firefighters found the structure fully involved in flames, according […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge to resentence man convicted after officer shot friend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — LaKeith Smith was 15 years old when a police officer shot and killed his friend when the teens were caught burglarizing homes in Millbrook, but it was Smith who went to prison for his friend’s death, sentenced to spend decades behind bars. Smith was convicted under Alabama’s felony murder law for […]
12 hours ago
FILE - A Venus fly trap grows naturally in a Carolina Bay at Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in C...
Associated Press

Snap! Venus fly trap fans ask South Carolina to honor plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservationists are pushing for the Venus fly trap to be South Carolina’s official carnivorous plant, joining other official items such as the state bird (Carolina Wren), state opera (Porgy and Bess) and the state snack (boiled peanuts). In all, South Carolina has about five dozen official state things. There are already […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Nuclear contamination testing planned at St. Louis-area park