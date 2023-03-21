Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Residents sue Louisiana parish to halt polluting plants

Mar 21, 2023, 11:32 AM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Residents of a Louisiana parish located in the heart of a cluster of polluting petrochemical factories filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday raising allegations of civil rights, environmental justice and religious liberty violations.

The lawsuit names St. James Parish as the defendant and says the parish council approved the construction of several factories in two Black districts of the parish that emit harmful amounts of toxic chemicals. It said the pollution negatively affected the health of the area’s Black residents.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit are calling for a moratorium on petrochemical plants like one being built by Formosa Plastics that was approved by the council in 2019. The Associated Press reached out to the council for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

For several years, Black residents of St. James Parish have lobbied the parish council and state government to do something about petrochemical plants emitting toxic chemicals into the air they breathe. But they’ve been ignored, according to Shamyra Lavigne of Rise St. James, a local climate justice organization.

“We stand here today to say we will not be ignored. You will not sacrifice our lives. And we will not take any more industry in the fourth or fifth district of St. James. Enough is enough,” Lavigne said at a news conference announcing the lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Louisiana.

Lavigne was one of St. James residents at the briefing who shared about their frustration from living near polluting factories and how they believe the parish council is responsible for creating environmental injustice.

“Every one of us has been touched by the parish’s repeated decisions to pack Black neighborhoods with toxic chemical plants,” said Barbara Washington, co-founder of the environmental justice organization Inclusive Louisiana. “Every one of us has had stories about our own health and the health of our relatives and friends, who have had …. cancer and COPD.”

The plaintiffs live along which they sued last month in a separate case.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday also claims that some of the factories were built on and destroyed the burial grounds of deceased slaves, which made it impossible for their descendants visit their dead ancestors. Some of these descendants, plaintiffs claim, are among those affected by the toxic chemical releases.

“For some of us, St. James Parish is …. the home of our ancestors, who were slaves, who worked the land for generations and never got paid,” said Gail LeBoeuf, another co-founder of Inclusive Louisiana. LeBoeuf has liver cancer, which she acknowledged can’t be traced back to petrochemical plant pollution with certainty, but said it can’t be ruled out either.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs said they are seeking remedies for the environmental injustices sustained by the residents, which they seek to halt by invalidating permits for factories underway and land use regulations that allow for the placement of factories in black districts. They are also seeking independent environmental monitoring of air, water and soil. The case will be assigned and the parish will be served, then will have an opportunity to respond in the coming weeks.

___

Follow Drew Costley on Twitter: @drewcostley.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

National News

Associated Press

Chief recommends firing officers in paralyzed prisoner case

The police chief in New Haven, Connecticut, recommended Tuesday that four officers be fired for mistreating a Black man who became paralyzed from the chest down last year in a police van that braked suddenly. Police Chief Karl Jacobson’s recommendations in the case of Richard “Randy” Cox now go to the city’s police commissioners, who […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel. Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach. Police […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Firefighters battle blaze at home owned by Sen. Warren’s son

MEDFORD, Mass. (AP) — Firefighters battled an early morning blaze at a Massachusetts home owned by the son of U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Just after 1 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters received reports of a structure fire in Medford, located about five miles north of Boston. Upon arrival firefighters found the structure fully involved in flames, according […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Judge to resentence man convicted after officer shot friend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — LaKeith Smith was 15 years old when a police officer shot and killed his friend when the teens were caught burglarizing homes in Millbrook, but it was Smith who went to prison for his friend’s death, sentenced to spend decades behind bars. Smith was convicted under Alabama’s felony murder law for […]
12 hours ago
FILE - A Venus fly trap grows naturally in a Carolina Bay at Lewis Ocean Bay Heritage Preserve in C...
Associated Press

Snap! Venus fly trap fans ask South Carolina to honor plant

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Conservationists are pushing for the Venus fly trap to be South Carolina’s official carnivorous plant, joining other official items such as the state bird (Carolina Wren), state opera (Porgy and Bess) and the state snack (boiled peanuts). In all, South Carolina has about five dozen official state things. There are already […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Tennessee law prevents local bans on natural gas stoves

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican Gov. Bill Lee has signed legislation that says local governments can’t ban gas stoves, even though no current city in Tennessee is currently pursuing such actions. The legislation was introduced amid fears from earlier this year that the Biden administration was considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves due to […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Residents sue Louisiana parish to halt polluting plants