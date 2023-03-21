Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Couple faces murder charges in Crow girl’s 2019 death

Mar 21, 2023, 4:24 PM
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows an area of the Crow Indian Reservation near Sarpy Cree...
FILE - This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows an area of the Crow Indian Reservation near Sarpy Creek in eastern Montana. Two women who were sentenced in tribal court and jailed on misdemeanor charges in the case of a Native American girl whose body was found in February 2021, on the Crow Indian Reservation have been named as suspects in the child's death. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Matthew Brown, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana couple faces charges of murder and tampering with evidence in the 2019 disappearance and death of a 6-year-old girl on the Crow Indian Reservation, according to court documents.

Mildred Alexis Old Crow was physically assaulted and left in a bathtub to drown before her body was wrapped in plastic and concealed inside a container, Big Horn County Attorney Jeanne Torske said in court documents.

The container was taped shut and remained hidden for more than two years while the defendants collected benefits that were meant for the victim, Torske wrote.

Roseen Lincoln and Veronica Dust, both 36 years old, could face life in prison if convicted in state district court. They remained in custody Tuesday on $1 million bond each and were scheduled to be arraigned on March 28 before state District Judge Matt Wald in Hardin.

Indigenous women are victimized at astonishing rates, with federal figures showing that they — along with non-Hispanic Black women — have experienced the highest homicide rates.

A 2018 Associated Press investigation found nobody knows the precise number of cases of missing and murdered Native Americans nationwide because many go unreported, others aren’t well documented, and no government database specifically tracks them.

The suspects in Mildred’s death could not be reached for comment and did not have attorneys, court officials said. Lincoln previously was identified in court documents as Roseen Lincoln Old Crow.

The defendants were initially arrested as suspects in the girl’s disappearance in December 2020. They were convicted months later of misdemeanor endangerment and custodial interference, and sentenced in Crow tribal court to 18 months in jail and $2,000 each in fines. The tribal court does not prosecute major crimes.

Mildred — a direct descendant of Chief Pretty Eagle, one of the Crow’s last war chiefs — was removed from her birth mother and placed in the care of Lincoln and Dust in 2017, Torske said.

Family members described the victim as their “Little Angel” and said she had loved to dance, especially at powwows.

In November 2020, Mildred’s relatives informed federal investigators that they had not seen the girl since 2018. Her body was discovered in February 2021 in a trailer near the tiny community of Garryowen, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of the Montana-Wyoming border.

An autopsy revealed signs that Mildred had been subject to habitual abuse before her death, Torske said. Violence against the girl occurred generally when the defendants had been drinking, the prosecutor wrote.

National News

Associated Press

Ex-judge rejects free speech defense in Project Veritas case

NEW YORK (AP) — The First Amendment protection for journalists should not keep prosecutors from seeing most evidence gathered in a probe of people connected to conservative group Project Veritas, a former federal judge appointed to the case said in a report Tuesday. Barbara Jones told U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres that she recommends letting […]
16 hours ago
FILE - In this image from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, gives rebuttal during closing argument...
Associated Press

Lead Derek Chauvin prosecutor appointed to be state judge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of the state’s lead prosecutors who helped convict Derek Chauvin of murder in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd has been appointed as a judge in Hennepin County, Minnesota’s governor announced Tuesday. Gov. Tim Walz said Matt Frank “will be a remarkable judge who will approach this position with the […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Florida state Rep. Joe Harding listens during a Local Administration and Veterans Affairs Su...
Associated Press

‘Don’t Say Gay’ lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing $150,000 in COVID-19 relief fraud. Joseph Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, pleaded guilty in Gainesville federal court to wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud, according […]
16 hours ago
FILE - State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh speaks before the Nebraska Legislature on March 13, 2023, at t...
Associated Press

Debate on Nebraska gender-affirming care bill gets combative

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Debate that began Tuesday on a Nebraska bill to ban gender-affirming care for minors, which led one lawmaker to stage an epic weekslong filibuster, quickly grew contentious, with supporters and opponents angrily voicing their frustration and admonishing each other for a lack of collegiality. Sen. John Lowe, of Kearney, cited an […]
16 hours ago
Freshman Wilber Rodriguez, 15, left, rubs his eyes while speaking to news reporters about their exp...
Associated Press

Teen held in Texas school shooting that left 1 dead, 1 hurt

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — A 15-year-old arrested in a fatal shooting outside a Dallas-area high school will remain in custody following a Tuesday detention hearing, the boy’s lawyer said. The Monday shooting on a high school campus in the suburb of Arlington left one student dead from a gunshot wound and another injured by shrapnel. […]
16 hours ago
FILE - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks at the police headquarters in New Orleans about the...
Associated Press

Effort to recall New Orleans’ first female mayor fails

BATON, Rouge, La. (AP) — The effort to recall Democratic New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has failed, following an official count of petition signatures released by the Louisiana governor’s office Tuesday. Although the petition sheets contained over 67,000 signatures, most where declared invalid by the registrar. Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that only 27,243 of […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Couple faces murder charges in Crow girl’s 2019 death