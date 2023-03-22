Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Sly Stone book to be released through new Questlove imprint

Mar 22, 2023, 7:32 AM
FILE - Rock star Sylvester "Sly" Stone of Sly and the Family Stone, April 1972. Questlove has his own book imprint and is launching it with a memoir by one of the world's most influential and enigmatic musicians, Sly Stone, leader of Sly and the Family Stone. (AP Photo, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Questlove has his own book imprint and is launching it with a memoir by one of the world’s most influential and enigmatic musicians, Sly Stone, leader of Sly and the Family Stone.

“Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin),” named for the Sly and the Family Stone hit, will be released Oct. 17 through Questlove’s AUWA Books imprint, part of Macmillan Publishers. The memoir is co-written by Ben Greenman and will track Stone’s rise to the heights of stardom in the late 1960s to his long decline and virtual disappearance from the music scene.

“For as long as I can remember folks have been asking me to tell my story,” the 80-year-old Stone, who was born Sylvester Stewart, said in a statement Wednesday. “I wasn’t ready. I had to be in a new frame of mind to become Sylvester Stewart again to tell the true story of Sly Stone. It’s been a wild ride and hopefully my fans enjoy it too.”

Other books planned for the AUWA imprint include “Handbook for the Revolution: The Essential Guide for Workplace Organizing,” by Amazon Labor Union activist Derrick Palmer and “Hip-Hop Is History,” a chronology of hip-hop’s first 50 years co-written by Questlove and Greenman.

“I have been writing books for over a decade, so it seemed like a natural step to publish them too,” Questlove said in a statement. A Grammy-winning musician and creator of the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul,” Questlove is also planning a film about Stone, whose other hits include “Dance to the Music” and “Everyday People.”

National News

FILE - Justin Allgaier takes his Camaro through its paces as he drives in the NASCAR Xfinity Series...
Associated Press

GM to stop making the Camaro but a successor may be in works

DETROIT (AP) — The Chevrolet Camaro, for decades the dream car of many teenage American males, is going out of production. General Motors, which sells the brawny muscle car, said Wednesday it will stop making the current generation early next year. The future of the car, which is raced on NASCAR and other circuits, is […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

2 teens killed, 1 wounded in shooting near NC middle school

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Two 16-year-old boys were killed and one was wounded in a shooting in Durham, North Carolina, officials said. The three teens were shot Tuesday night near Brogden Middle School, news outlets reported, citing the Durham Police Department. Officers initially responded to a report of a juvenile shot and found the victim’s […]
11 hours ago
This image released by CBS shows Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott the 50th Anniversary celebrat...
Associated Press

‘The Young and the Restless’ celebrates 50 years of drama

NEW YORK (AP) — It all started on a late morning on a highway. A camera panned to the cab of a large semi-trailer truck. The driver wore a plaid shirt and a day’s growth of beard. Next to him was a mysterious hitchhiker in expensive clothes that were ripped and a fresh head wound. […]
11 hours ago
File - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly ...
Associated Press

Mental health issue arises as synagogue massacre trial nears

A former truck driver about to face trial for a shooting massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue more than four years ago has schizophrenia and structural and functional brain impairments, his lawyers argued in a public court filing this week. Lawyers for Robert Bowers told a federal judge they were concerned a prosecution proposal to have […]
11 hours ago
This photo provided by the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service shows a gopher tortoise at San Felasco Hamm...
Associated Press

Endangered status sought for gopher tortoise in 4 states

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Gopher tortoises imperiled by loss of habitat largely caused by human development should be placed on the endangered species list in four southern states, environmental groups said Wednesday as they prepared to sue the federal government over the issue. The Center for Biological Diversity and Nokuse Education filed a notice […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Police: 2 school administrators shot at Denver high school

DENVER (AP) — Two school administrators were shot at a Denver high school Wednesday morning after a gun was found during a search of a student, authorities said. The juvenile suspect remained at large and the gun was not immediately recovered following the shooting at East High School at about 10 a.m., the Denver Police […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Sly Stone book to be released through new Questlove imprint