Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Mental health issue arises as synagogue massacre trial nears

Mar 22, 2023, 10:16 AM
File - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly ...
File - A makeshift memorial stands outside the Tree of Life Synagogue in the aftermath of a deadly shooting in Pittsburgh, Oct. 29, 2018. Robert Bowers, the man about to face trial for shooting to death congregants in the Pittsburgh synagogue more than four years ago, has schizophrenia and structural and functional brain impairments, his lawyers said Monday, March 20, 2023, in a public court filing. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

A former truck driver about to face trial for a shooting massacre at a Pittsburgh synagogue more than four years ago has schizophrenia and structural and functional brain impairments, his lawyers argued in a public court filing this week.

Lawyers for Robert Bowers told a federal judge they were concerned a prosecution proposal to have their own psychiatric experts examine or evaluate him would be a “broad-ranging, invasive, and constitutionally problematic investigation” into his “life, mind, and body.”

The defense said prosecutors should be limited to looking for evidence that would dispute defense assertions and argued they should not be allowed to investigate every possible aspect of his mental health. A message seeking further comment was left with defense attorneys, and the U.S. attorney’s office in Pittsburgh declined to comment.

shooting to death 11 people and wounding seven others at the Tree of Life synagogue in the nation’s most deadly attack on Jewish people. Bowers has offered to plead guilty in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

On Monday, they told the U.S. District Judge Robert Colville in a footnote that federal prosecutors had told them a request to withdraw the death penalty had been denied. “It is unclear whether this decision was made by members of the Department of Justice’s Capital Review Committee or the Attorney General,” Bowers’ lawyers wrote.

They said the judge should narrow the scope of any prosecution testing, arguing Bowers’ own lawyers subjected him to “numerous objective test measures,” and there’s no medical or legal justification to repeat them. They also want any prosecution testing to be delayed “unless and until” Bowers is convicted of a crime that could carry the death penalty.

The defense wrote prosecutors in February to say they plan to introduce evidence that Bowers has schizophrenia, epilepsy and brain impairments, findings they say are supported by neuropsychological testing and brain imaging. In the new filing, his lawyers told Colville that prosecutors want to have him examined over several days by a psychiatrist, a neuropsychiatrist and a neurologist.

Bowers, a Baldwin resident, has pleaded not guilty. After the attack, he traded gunfire with officers and was shot three times before being taken into police custody.

Investigators say he posted on social media about a false conspiracy theory that the Holocaust was a hoax and expressed contempt for a nonprofit Jewish group that aids refugees.

National News

Former Haitian Mayor Jean Morose Viliena departs federal court, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Boston. ...
Associated Press

Ex-Haitian mayor found liable in killings charged with fraud

BOSTON (AP) — A former Haitian mayor was criminally charged Wednesday with lying on his application to become a legal resident of the U.S., just one day after he was found liable for a killing and two attempted slayings in his homeland. Jean Morose Viliena, 50, was indicted on three counts of visa fraud, according […]
13 hours ago
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on...
Associated Press

Fox, Dominion argue over legal standards to prove defamation

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Lawyers for Fox News and a voting machine company tangled Wednesday over the high bar to prove defamation in a $1.6 billion lawsuit that has embarrassed the conservative network over its airing of false claims related to the 2020 presidential election. The argument is at the heart of each side’s attempt […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

2 employees of town near planned Ford truck plant indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two employees of a rural Tennessee town that resisted a takeover attempt by the state after Ford Motor Co. announced plans to build an electric truck plant nearby have been charged with the theft of town funds and official misconduct, officials said Wednesday. Reva Marshall, the former finance officer for the […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Larry Earvin, a ...
Associated Press

Cooperating guard gets 6 years in Illinois inmate’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A contrite Willie Hedden, the last of three ex-correctional officers convicted in the beating death of an Illinois prison inmate, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to civil rights violations and obstruction and testifying against his codefendants. U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough gave Hedden, 44, […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 24, 2022....
Associated Press

Abortion debate churns with legislation and lawsuits

Nine months after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a nationwide right to an abortion, the landscape is far from settled, with lawmakers considering broader bans or stronger protections and legal challenges popping up nationwide. It’s been a hectic week for abortion policy with Republican-dominated states seeking to tighten restrictions, Democratic lawmakers trying to protect abortion […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Associated Press

Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting

No one is objecting to a settlement agreement to resolve allegations of workplace safety violations in the 2021 shooting death of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of a Western movie. After a 20-day vetting period with no objections, the agreement between New Mexico workplace safety regulators and Rust Movie Productions has been […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Mental health issue arises as synagogue massacre trial nears