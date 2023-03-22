Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Musicians fight threat of Tennessee anti-LGBTQ, drag bills

Mar 22, 2023, 10:59 AM
Maren Morris, left, and Alexia Noelle perform at "Love Rising," a benefit concert for the Tennessee...
Maren Morris, left, and Alexia Noelle perform at "Love Rising," a benefit concert for the Tennessee Equality Project, Inclusion Tennessee, OUTMemphis and The Tennessee Pride Chamber, on Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Ed Rode/Invision/AP)
Credit: Ed Rode/Invision/AP
(Photo by Ed Rode/Invision/AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — When Tennessee lawmakers passed legislation this month targeting drag performances and transgender youth, many musicians living and working in the state felt their community, their audiences and their artistic expressions were also under fire.

The trend of conservative-led legislatures hateful rhetoric about trans people has led the tightly knit musical community in Tennessee to use their voices and songs to raise awareness and money, as well as encourage music fans to get out and vote.

Love Rising, a concert held on Monday in Nashville, featured Grammy-winning artists like Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell, Maren Morris, Hayley Williams and Brittany Howard alongside drag performers and trans and queer singer-songwriters. The following night, the effort continued with a second show, We Will Always Be, featuring a showcase of LGBTQ artists in collaboration with Black Opry.

“No one is in danger from our community, from our beautiful greater rainbow coalition of those of us who identify as LGBTQ+ or a drag performer or trans or just a loving ally or just someone who enjoys music,” said Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Allison Russell, one of the organizers of Love Rising.

LGBTQ people have long been a part of the state’s lucrative musical and entertainment industries and drag performers and shows have a storied history in Nashville and beyond.

Artists like Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton and Elvis Presley have inspired — or been inspired by — drag performances for decades. Parton once told an interviewer that she entered a drag show alongside performers dressed like her — and lost. Nashville has a street named after drag queen Bianca Paige, who was an advocate for those living with HIV.

But in a state that long championed its artistic and creative communities, some musicians now feel threatened by its laws. The bill that passed this year changes the definition of adult cabaret as “harmful to minors” and says that “male or female impersonators” now fall under adult cabaret, along with topless dancers and strippers.

On Monday night backstage at the Love Rising concert, Adeem the Artist, a non-binary singer-songwriter living in East Tennessee, pointed to their flowery blouse and their plum-colored lipstick and wondered if their stage outfit would run afoul of the new law starting July 1.

“I don’t always wear dresses, but I don’t even know if this is OK,” they said. “Am I allowed to wear lipstick? What does it mean to be dressed as the wrong gender?”

Adeem explained that only a few weeks ago, they had been invited by the state to an event honoring songwriters. They politely declined.

“You don’t honor me. You’re challenging my livelihood, you’re challenging the safety of my kid,” they said.

The bill bans adult cabaret from public property or anywhere minors might be present. Drag artist Justine Van De Blair wondered if just walking from a venue to the parking lot where minors might see her would be cause for arrest.

“I’m able to support myself. Drag is my creative outlet,” she said. “Unfortunately it’s so vague right now, we don’t know what’s going to happen.”

At Love Rising, the drag artists earned some of the biggest cheers as they rallied the audiences in between musical sets with passionate speeches arguing that the bills were a harmful overreach of government and a fear-based campaign to roll back rights. They walked through the crowds to greet and take photos with fans, blowing air kisses and waving.

The money raised at the concerts was directed to LGBTQ support organizations such as Tennessee Equality Project,Inclusion Tennessee, OUTMemphis and the Tennessee Pride Chamber. Donations were being matched by foundations created by Grammy-winner Brandi Carlile and the family of the late Nashville singer-songwriter John Prine.

The record number of anti-trans bills introduced last year, as well as other legal rulings regarding bodily autonomy, have even influenced some artists’ songwriting. Aaron Lee Tasjan, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter, is in the middle of working on his next record and wrote a song that reflects the “nightmare” that queer and trans people are experiencing.

“I’m seeing people in a great amount of mental and emotional distress over it,” he said.

Izzy Heltai, a pop singer-songwriter from Massachusetts, said he moved to Nashville recently because of the industry connections that were there. But he soon fell in love with the welcoming people and friends he met, which he found at odds with the state’s politics. As a trans man who transitioned when he was in his teens, he called the bans on gender-affirming care for youth life-threatening for a population already at high risk for suicide.

“There are a lot of kids that are going to die in the state because of these laws,” said Heltai, who played both benefit concerts. “It’s not theoretical anymore. It’s just that these laws are murdering people.”

But even with the benefit shows, artists said the music industry in Nashville — still dominated by white men at the executive level and on the stages — should be doing more to support marginalized artists who are facing discrimination.

Black Opry founder Holly G started her organization to give Black artists more opportunities to perform and grow their audiences because the mainstream country music industry was not willing to open those doors. Those barriers also exist for LGBTQ singers, musicians, songwriters, producers and others, she said.

“The fight for racial equality is also the fight for LGBTQ+ equality,” she said. “We have to do all of that at the same time and together.”

Backstage at the Bridgestone Arena, drag queen Cya Inhale said she initially thought that her drag community would have to stand alone, but has felt that “the entire arts community in Nashville standing up saying, ‘No, that’s not OK.’”

Besides, Inhale argued, drag and country music have often run in the same circles.

“Do you think Dolly Parton is wearing all those rhinestones because a straight guy told her to? I don’t think so,” she said.

___

Follow Kristin M. Hall at https://twitter.com/kmhall

National News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, left, listens as Michigan Republican Secretary of State candi...
Associated Press

Michigan GOP slammed for comparing gun reform to Holocaust

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Republican Party has received backlash from political leaders on both sides of the aisle for posts on social media Wednesday that compared the Holocaust to gun safety measures being considered in the state. The posts, shared on the state party’s official Facebook and Twitter accounts, inaccurately claim that Democrats […]
14 hours ago
Timothy McCree Johnson's parents Melissa Johnson, center, and Timothy Walker, left, address reporte...
Associated Press

Family lawyer: police shooting caught on video was execution

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The lawyer for the family of a man fatally shot by police after he allegedly stole a pair of sunglasses from a Virginia shopping mall called the death “an execution” after seeing video of the shooting for the first time Wednesday. Family of Timothy McCree Johnson viewed the body camera video […]
14 hours ago
Former Haitian Mayor Jean Morose Viliena departs federal court, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Boston. ...
Associated Press

Ex-Haitian mayor found liable in killings charged with fraud

BOSTON (AP) — A former Haitian mayor was criminally charged Wednesday with lying on his application to become a legal resident of the U.S., just one day after he was found liable for a killing and two attempted slayings in his homeland. Jean Morose Viliena, 50, was indicted on three counts of visa fraud, according […]
14 hours ago
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on...
Associated Press

Fox, Dominion argue over legal standards to prove defamation

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Lawyers for Fox News and a voting machine company tangled Wednesday over the high bar to prove defamation in a $1.6 billion lawsuit that has embarrassed the conservative network over its airing of false claims related to the 2020 presidential election. The argument is at the heart of each side’s attempt […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

2 employees of town near planned Ford truck plant indicted

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two employees of a rural Tennessee town that resisted a takeover attempt by the state after Ford Motor Co. announced plans to build an electric truck plant nearby have been charged with the theft of town funds and official misconduct, officials said Wednesday. Reva Marshall, the former finance officer for the […]
14 hours ago
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Illinois Department of Corrections shows Larry Earvin, a ...
Associated Press

Cooperating guard gets 6 years in Illinois inmate’s death

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A contrite Willie Hedden, the last of three ex-correctional officers convicted in the beating death of an Illinois prison inmate, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to civil rights violations and obstruction and testifying against his codefendants. U.S. District Judge Sue Myerscough gave Hedden, 44, […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Musicians fight threat of Tennessee anti-LGBTQ, drag bills