Four children and one adult killed in Mississippi car crash

Mar 22, 2023, 12:19 PM
BY

BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Five people were killed Tuesday evening in Mississippi after a car they were riding in crashed into a barricade on a bridge and plunged into a creek below.

Four of the five people who died were children between the ages of 12 to 15, WMC-TV reported. The adult who died was 19. One 14-year-old passenger was able to escape the vehicle and call 911.

The crash happened on a rural road in Batesville just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office said there were no other vehicles involved in the crash. Deputies have not said what might have precipitated the crash or who was driving, but they said all the victims were related.

In a statement posted to social media, the South Panola School District said all five of the people killed were current or former students.

“South Panola School District is heartbroken and saddened by the tragic passing of five of our current and former students. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, faculty and staff, and classmates,” the statement reads.

Associated Press

