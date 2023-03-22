Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Ex-Haitian mayor found liable in killings charged with fraud

Mar 22, 2023, 1:16 PM
Former Haitian Mayor Jean Morose Viliena departs federal court, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Boston. ...
Former Haitian Mayor Jean Morose Viliena departs federal court, Monday, March 20, 2023, in Boston. Viliena, a lawful permanent resident of the U.S. who now lives in Malden, Mass., was sued by three Haitian citizens who say they or their relatives were persecuted by him and his political allies. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOSTON (AP) — A former Haitian mayor was criminally charged Wednesday with lying on his application to become a legal resident of the U.S., just one day after he was found liable for a killing and two attempted slayings in his homeland.

Jean Morose Viliena, 50, was indicted on three counts of visa fraud, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston. Conviction on the charge carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

“Gaining lawful entry into our country is a privilege, not a right,” U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “Our nation offers protection, assistance and asylum to those who are persecuted. People that perpetrate acts of violence and harm — and then allegedly lie about their conduct to U.S. immigration officials — in their countries are not welcome here.”

An email seeking comment was sent to Viliena’s attorney.

Viliena went to the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, in June 2008 to apply for a visa that would gain him entry to the U.S., federal prosecutors said.

When asked on the application form whether he was excluded from admission to the U.S. for having “ordered, carried out or materially assisted in extrajudicial and political killings and other acts of violence against the Haitian people,” he said he was not, prosecutors said.

He then swore that his application was true and signed it, authorities said. The visa was approved the next day. He moved to the U.S. in July 2008 and was granted a Permanent Resident Card, also known as a green card.

Viliena has been living in Malden, just north of Boston, authorities said.

But federal prosecutors allege that while mayor of the town of Les Irois — a community of about 22,000 on Haiti’s western tip — Viliena was involved in acts of violence against political foes.

In 2007, prosecutors said, he led a group of his allies to the home of a political opponent, where he and his associates shot and killed the opponent’s younger brother, then smashed his skull with a rock.

Prosecutors also allege that in 2008, Viliena and his allies went armed with guns, machetes, picks and sledgehammers to a community radio station that he opposed to shut it down. He allegedly pistol-whipped and punched a man and ordered an associate to shoot and kill the man and one other person.

Both survived, but one of the men lost a leg and the other was blinded in one eye.

Viliena was found liable by an American jury in a civil trial on Tuesday for his role in the killing and the two attempted killings and assessed $15.5 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

The suit was filed by the San Francisco-based Center for Justice and Accountability on behalf of David Boniface, Juders Ysemé and Nissage Martyr in Boston in 2017. Nissage Martyr died, and his son, Nissandère Martyr, replaced him as a plaintiff.

The suit was filed under the Torture Victim Protection Act of 1991, which allows lawsuits to be filed in the U.S. against foreign officials who allegedly committed wrongdoing in their homeland if all legal avenues in their country have been exhausted.

“The Center for Justice and Accountability welcomes action by the Justice Department but calls for human rights criminal charges to be brought given the strong evidence presented against Viliena for torture and other abuses during the civil trial,” the center said in a statement Wednesday.

The center also called on the State Department, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights to work with the government of Haiti to ensure the safety of their clients and family members, who have been subjected to retaliation and intimidation.

Boniface, Ysemé and Martyr continue to live in hiding and said in statements Wednesday that while pleased with Viliena’s arrest, they are concerned about their families.

Martyr’s mother and sisters still live in Les Irois.

“His associates in Les Irois have said that if Jean Morose Viliena is arrested, what they have done before will be nothing compared to what they will do now,” Martyr said in a statement that was translated from Haitian Creole into English. “They said they will burn the city of Les Irois and the families of the people who sought justice.”

National News

FILE - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks at the police headquarters in New Orleans about the...
Associated Press

Uniquely New Orleans mayoral recall effort fails

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Because it happened in New Orleans, an effort to oust the mayor over typical big city complaints — high crime rates, slacking services, alleged misuse of taxpayer property — was anything but typical. Recall petition signatures were gathered during Mardi Gras parades. A brass band played and people danced on the […]
16 hours ago
North Carolina Rep. Rosa Gill, a Wake County Democrat, speaks against a bill that would limit how r...
Associated Press

North Carolina House passes bill limiting racial teachings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled House passed a previously vetoed proposal Wednesday to restrict how teachers can critical race theory.” The House voted 68-49 along party lines for legislation banning public school teachers from compelling students to believe they should feel guilty or responsible for past actions committed by people of the same […]
16 hours ago
More than 50 people gathered Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas...
Associated Press

Texas university students protest drag show’s cancellation

CANYON, Texas (AP) — Protests continued Wednesday at a university in the Texas Panhandle after the school’s president said a planned campus drag show wouldn’t be allowed and expressed the view that such events “discriminate against womanhood.” Dozens of students gathered for the protests for a second day at West Texas A&M University, located in […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New ...
Associated Press

Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so. Lohan, Akon, recording artists Ne-Yo, and Lil Yachty, boxer and […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-women’s prison warden gets 6 years for inmate sex abuse

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison in the San Francisco Bay Area was sentenced Wednesday to nearly six years in prison for sexually abusing incarcerated women. A judge sentenced Ray J. Garcia to 70 months in prison for sexually abusing three female inmates and forcing them to pose […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Dennysse Vadell sits between her daughters Veronica, right, and Cristina, Feb. 15, 2019, in ...
Associated Press

Oil exec held for 5 years in Venezuela sues Citgo for $100M

HOUSTON (AP) — One of the Citgo oil executives who was held for nearly five years in Venezuela has sued his company for $100 million, alleging it conspired in his detention and then abandoned him and his family as he wasted away in horrific prison conditions for a crime he didn’t commit. Tomeu Vadell was […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Ex-Haitian mayor found liable in killings charged with fraud