Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Police: Teen arrested in shooting that killed boy, injured 5

Mar 22, 2023, 6:24 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed another boy of the same age and left five young women injured, Milwaukee police said Wednesday.

News reports did not say what charges, if any, have been filed against the teen.

The shooting occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the city’s north side, police said.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the slain boy as Davion Patterson.

Patterson’s mother, Tiera Carter, told WTMJ-TV that her two children went to help others who had been in a fight.

“He was trying to break up a fight,” Carter said. “He wasn’t a street kid.”

Five women, ages 18, 19, 21, and two 22-year-olds, were taken to a hospital for treatment of nonfatal injuries, police said.

National News

Associated Press

Arrest made in fire at planned Wyoming abortion clinic

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A woman was arrested on charges of setting fire to a building in Wyoming that was being renovated to house the state’s only full-service abortion clinic, authorities said Wednesday, hours after a judge temporarily blocked a ban on abortion that went into effect a few days ago. Lorna Roxanne Green, 22, […]
18 hours ago
FILE - This 2021 photo provided by the St. Louis Zoo shows the zoo's Andean bear named Ben. The St....
Associated Press

Escape-artist Missouri bear heads to Texas zoo with moat

ST. LOUIS (AP) — An escape-artist bear from Missouri is headed to a Texas zoo with a moat in hopes that it will put an end to his wandering. The St. Louis Zoo cited the “specific and unique personality” of the Andean bear named Ben in announcing the move Tuesday. His soon-to-be home at the […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

‘Rick and Morty’ creator has domestic abuse charges dropped

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California prosecutors on Wednesday dropped domestic violence charges against Justin Roiland, who created the Cartoon Network animated series “Rick and Morty” and provided the voices of the show’s two title characters. Orange County district attorney’s spokeswoman Kimberly Edds said the two felony counts involving a former girlfriend were dropped “due to […]
18 hours ago
FILE - Watford City Elementary School students use computers in a portable building in Watford City...
Associated Press

North Dakota House passes school gender pronoun prohibition

Public schools and state agencies in North Dakota would be prohibited from referring to students and employees by any pronouns that don’t reflect the sex assigned to them at birth, under a bill approved by the legislature. The House approved the bill 60-32 on Wednesday. It passed the Senate last month and now awaits the […]
18 hours ago
FILE - Remnant Fellowship Founder Gwen Shamblin answers questions during an interview with local me...
Associated Press

NTSB: Pilot error in crash killing diet guru Gwen Shamblin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A small plane crash in Tennessee that killed weight-loss guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others likely happened when her husband piloting the plane — actor Joe Lara — became disoriented in heavy clouds, a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board says. Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the […]
18 hours ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. Hours after a video was rele...
Associated Press

Otieno family attorneys push back against officers’ defense

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As a video was released publicly this week showing sheriff’s deputies and employees of a Virginia mental hospital pinning Irvo Otieno to the floor, attorneys for several of the defendants charged with second-degree murder in his death began to weigh in to defend their clients. During bond hearings and through statements, […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Police: Teen arrested in shooting that killed boy, injured 5