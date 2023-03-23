Preparations underway for NCAA women’s basketball tournament at Climate Pledge Arena

March Madness is coming to Seattle, and Climate Pledge Arena is decked out in blue, orange and black as it prepares for the NCAA women’s basketball tournament.

This is the first year the tournament has had a two-host format for its regional rounds instead of a four-host format. The other site is the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Eight teams will battle to reach the women’s Final Four starting on Friday.

KIRO 7′s Chris Francis spoke to Beth Knox of the Seattle Sports Commission, who says this event is just the beginning for sporting events in the city.

“Our city is ready to host premier sporting events. Right after this one, in July, we’ll be hosting the MLB All-Star Game, and then we have more events after that,” said Knox. “We are preparing to host a lot of fans here this weekend and all the way through into 2026 when we’re hosting the World Cup.”

The regional winners will advance to the Final Four on March 31 in Dallas, which will also be the site of the NCAA championship game two days later.