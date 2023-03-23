Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Police: Driver veered into highway work zone, killing 6

Mar 23, 2023, 7:03 AM
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday, March 22,...
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a fatal crash along Interstate 695 on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, near Woodlawn, Md. Multiple people were killed when a passenger vehicle pulled into a work zone along the Baltimore beltway and struck construction workers there, Maryland State Police said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WOODLAWN, Md. (AP) — New details are emerging about a crash along the Baltimore beltway Wednesday afternoon that left six construction workers dead after a driver lost control of her vehicle, which went careening into a work zone and struck several pedestrians before overturning, according to Maryland State Police.

Lisa Adrienna Lea, 54, was identified as the driver of a gray Acura headed northbound on Interstate 695 near the Security Boulevard exit when she went to change lanes and struck the front passenger side of a Volkswagen, state police said in a news release late Wednesday. The impact caused her to lose control, and her vehicle ended up traveling between the temporary jersey walls of the construction zone.

Police said Lea was taken to the University of Maryland Medical Center’s Shock Trauma Center for treatment of the injuries she sustained in the crash, which closed the beltway for hours in both directions, snarling traffic along the west side of the highway that encircles Baltimore. She was the sole occupant of the Acura.

Emergency personnel responded around 12:40 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian crash on the interstate.

Police said criminal charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Melachi Brown, 20, didn’t report any injuries. He stopped his vehicle north of the scene, according to police.

Police haven’t released the names of the six workers killed pending family notification.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski called the incident horrific.

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in today’s tragic crash,” he wrote in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore also tweeted condolences, saying his “heart goes out to the victims and the families affected by the tragic crash on the 695 beltway this afternoon.”

National News

Associated Press

Former lawmaker’s wife sentenced in theft of COVID-19 funds

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The wife of a now-former Connecticut state lawmaker was sentenced Thursday to six months in federal prison in connection with her role in the alleged theft of federal coronavirus relief funds from the city of West Haven. Lauren DiMassa, one of several people arrested with former state Rep. Michael DiMassa […]
10 hours ago
FILE - The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape on May 25, 2022, in in ...
Associated Press

Feds: Woman charged in Wyoming clinic fire opposes abortion

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A woman accused of setting fire last year to a Wyoming abortion clinic that was under construction told investigators that she opposes abortion and was experiencing anxiety and nightmares over the facility opening, authorities say in court documents. According to the court filing, 22-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green, of Casper, told Matthew […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

FBI: 1 person fatally shot during multiday hostage rescue

HOUSTON (AP) — One person was fatally shot during a hostage rescue on Thursday in Houston, according to the FBI. FBI agents had been part of a multiday law enforcement operation to rescue a group of hostages, the agency’s Houston office said in a statement. “All the hostages have been safely rescued, no FBI agents […]
10 hours ago
People walk in front the courthouse past cameras and equipment set up by the media ahead of former ...
Associated Press

AP source: Trump grand jury hearing other matters Thursday

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating Donald Trump over hush money payments planned to hear testimony on other matters Thursday, seemingly further delaying a vote on whether or not to indict the former president, according to a person familiar with the matter. There was no immediate explanation for why the grand jury, […]
10 hours ago
Leroy Chapman Jr., the new editor of The Atlanta-Journal Constitution, is shown in this undated pho...
Associated Press

1st Black editor named to lead Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday named Leroy Chapman Jr. as its new editor-in-chief, making him the first Black editor to lead the newspaper in its 155-year history. Chapman, 52, has worked in journalism for nearly three decades and has spent the past 12 years at the Journal-Constitution, serving as its managing editor since 2021. Publisher […]
10 hours ago
Associated Press

NYPD officer rappels down building to stop man from jumping

NEW YORK (AP) — A police officer rappelled down a Manhattan skyscraper to stop a man who was facing financial fraud charges from jumping out of a 31st-floor window. The daring arrest happened after federal agents went to the man’s apartment near Carnegie Hall Wednesday morning to take him into custody. Rather than give himself […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Police: Driver veered into highway work zone, killing 6