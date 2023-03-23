Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Feds: Woman charged in Wyoming clinic fire opposes abortion

Mar 23, 2023, 9:48 AM
FILE - The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape on May 25, 2022, in in ...
FILE - The fire-damaged Wellspring Health Access clinic is cordoned by tape on May 25, 2022, in in Casper, Wyo. A woman was arrested for setting fire to the building in Wyoming that was being renovated to house the state’s only full-service abortion clinic, authorities said Wednesday, March 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A woman accused of setting fire last year to a Wyoming abortion clinic that was under construction told investigators that she opposes abortion and was experiencing anxiety and nightmares over the facility opening, authorities say in court documents.

According to the court filing, 22-year-old Lorna Roxanne Green, of Casper, told Matthew T. Wright, an agent with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, that she broke into the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper on May 25, poured gasoline around facility site and lit it.

The clinic had been scheduled to open last summer as the only facility of its kind in the state, offering women’s health care, family planning and gender-affirming health care in addition to abortion services. But the fire delayed those plans.

It was then slated to open next month but was thrown into doubt after Gov. Mark Gordon allowed a broad new abortion ban to take effect on Sunday without his signature. On Wednesday, Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens halted the ban after a hearing in which abortion-rights supporters said the law harms pregnant women and their doctors and violates the state constitution. Owens suspended the ban for at least two weeks.

Authorities say several tipsters identified Green as the suspect in response to a reward that was offered in the case.

Green made an initial appearance by video Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin in Cheyenne. She remains jailed in Wheatland, a town of 3,500 people about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of Cheyenne, with no bond set yet.

Green said nothing in the 20-minute court appearance except “yes” and “no” in response to basic questions from Rankin.

___

Hanson reported from Helena, Montana. Associated Press researcher Rhonda Shafner in New York contributed to this report.

National News

A former soldier shot and killed an active duty member of the U.S. Army and three children at a hom...
Associated Press

Army: Decorated soldier killed in South Carolina shooting

A decorated 20-year member of the U.S. Army has been identified as one of the five people killed in a shooting Tuesday night at a South Carolina home. Command Sgt. Maj. Carlos Evans, 38, was killed by a former soldier in an attack that officials say left three sleeping children dead while their surviving mother […]
14 hours ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. A Dinwiddie, Va., Circuit Co...
Associated Press

Judge denies defense bid to prevent release of Otieno’s body

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia judge has denied a request from attorneys for one of seven sheriff’s deputies charged in the death of a mental patient to prevent the man’s body from being released until they decide whether they will seek an independent autopsy. Dinwiddie Circuit Court Joseph Teefey Jr. ruled Wednesday that defense […]
14 hours ago
FILE - The Red Trail of the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge winds through a stand of cypress tr...
Associated Press

Scientists say mine plan claiming no swamp harm has errors

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Scientists for the federal government say documents that Georgia state regulators relied upon to conclude a proposed mine won’t harm the nearby Okefenokee Swamp and its vast wildlife refuge contain technical errors and “critical shortcomings” that render them unreliable. Since 2019, Twin Pine Minerals has been seeking permits to mine titanium […]
14 hours ago
FILE - The Los Angeles Police Department headquarters building is seen downtown Los Angeles, Friday...
Associated Press

Names, photos of Los Angeles undercover police posted online

The Los Angeles police chief and the department’s constitutional policing director are under investigation after the names and photographs of undercover officers were released to a technology watchdog group that posted them online, the Los Angeles Times reported. LAPD Chief Michel Moore offered his “deep apologies” to the undercover officers, who were not given advance […]
14 hours ago
Jennifer Bowie, center left, and Aaron Baker, center right, become emotional while watching discuss...
Associated Press

Georgia law will ban most transgender care for kids under 18

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia will ban most gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for transgender people under 18 with a new bill signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday. Lawmakers gave final approval to Senate Bill 140 on Tuesday, despite impassioned pleas from Democrats and LGBTQ advocates against what has become the most […]
14 hours ago
People wait for the start of a rally in favor of legislation banning gender-affirming healthcare fo...
Associated Press

Missouri Senate OKs limits on transgender treatments, sports

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri youths no longer could receive gender-affirming treatments under a bill passed Thursday by the state Senate. The bill, which now heads to the GOP-led House for consideration, would prohibit doctors from providing puberty blockers, hormones and surgeries to minors for the next four years. Minors already receiving treatment and […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Feds: Woman charged in Wyoming clinic fire opposes abortion