Construction to soon begin on new Bellevue fire station

The first new fire station in 29 years will soon become a reality in Bellevue.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday.

Construction is set to begin in the next few weeks.

Twelve to 18 months is the timeline for completion and moving in.

Officials say Fire Station 10 will make it easier for firefighters to respond quickly to fires and medical emergencies.

“We’ve known for a long time there’s been sort of a gap in our coverage — a doughnut hole if you will — in the way we respond to emergencies in the community. So, this station has actually been planned for many years,” said Bellevue Fire Chief Jay Hagen.

Hagen said the firefighters for the station have already been hired and equipment has been ordered and is in the process of being built.