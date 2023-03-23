Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Norfolk Southern won’t push for one-person train crews

Mar 23, 2023, 3:02 PM | Updated: 3:32 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Railroad Norfolk Southern is backing away from its push to reduce its train crews down to one person, the company said Thursday in a joint announcement with the nation’s largest rail union.

The two sides said they will instead focus on quality of life issues for employees, such as scheduling and days off, during their ongoing contract talks.

Railroad safety, including staffing levels, has come under scrutiny since a fiery freight train derailment involving cars carrying toxic chemicals in early February led to evacuations in East Palestine, Ohio.

No one was immediately injured in the Feb. 3 derailment, but state and local officials decided to release and burn toxic vinyl chloride from five tanker cars, prompting the evacuation of half of the roughly 5,000 residents. Billowing smoke above the village and reports from residents that they still suffer from illnesses, turned high-level attention to railroad safety and how dangerous materials are transported.

Bipartisan legislation introduced in Congress following the derailment would require train crews to continue to have two people, although the train that derailed in East Palestine had a three-person crew.

Railroad worker unions argue that operational changes and widespread job cuts across the industry in the past six years have made railroads riskier. They say employees are spread thin after nearly one-third of all rail jobs were eliminated and train crews, in particular, deal with fatigue because they are on call 24/7

The Federal Railroad Administration also is considering a rule that would require two-person crews in most instances.

Earlier this week, Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw offered support for some parts of the railroad safety bill while testifying before the Senate Commerce Committee, but he declined when pressed to support a two-person requirement for crews.

Instead, he said, “We are a data-driven organization and I’m not aware of any data that links crew size with safety.”

The International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers union has long opposed attempts by the nation’s railroads to cut down crew sizes, citing safety concerns.

National News

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel stu...
Associated Press

Lawyer demands Fox apologize for Jan. 6 conspiracy theory

NEW YORK (AP) — The lawyer for a one-time supporter of former President Donald Trump who has been caught up in a Jan. 6 conspiracy theory demanded Thursday that Fox News and host Tucker Carlson retract and apologize for repeated “falsehoods” about the man’s supposed intentions. The action taken on behalf of Raymond Epps specifically […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, July 2, 20...
Associated Press

Disney World reaches union deal with minimum $18 hourly wage

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Unions for service workers at Walt Disney World reached a tentative deal with the company on Thursday that would raise the starting minimum wage from $15 to $18 an hour in a pact that could set the basement for starting pay throughout central Florida’s sprawling tourism industry. Disney World service workers […]
16 hours ago
FILE - A school bus arrives at Jana Elementary School on Oct. 17, 2022, in Florissant, Mo. A Missou...
Associated Press

Missouri school to stay closed after contamination scare

A Missouri grade school that was shut down last year amid concerns of possible radioactive contamination will not reopen, the school district said Thursday. Jana Elementary School, in the St. Louis County town of Florissant, closed in October after a private study indicated the presence of contamination in classrooms, the playground and elsewhere. The study […]
16 hours ago
TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testifies during a hearing of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, on t...
Associated Press

Things to know about TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified Thursday at a congressional hearing over concerns about user data collected by the popular video-sharing app and potential Chinese spying. Under his helm, TikTok reached 150 million users in the U.S., the majority of them teens and young adults who are attracted to the app’s simple interface and addictive […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Afroman, whose real name is Joseph Foreman, poses for a portrait in New York, Aug. 22, 2001....
Associated Press

Rap artist Afroman sued by officers who raided his home

WINCHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Seven law enforcement officers have sued rap artist Afroman, accusing him of improperly using footage from a police raid on his Ohio home last year in his music videos. Four deputies, two sergeants and a detective with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office brought the suit earlier this month, claiming invasion of […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Endangered hooded vulture escapes from Bay Area zoo

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — An endangered hooded vulture escaped from a zoo aviary in the San Francisco Bay Area that was destroyed after a massive tree fell on it during a storm. But the bird has remained on zoo grounds, and officials were working Thursday to entice it back. The male hooded vulture and five […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Norfolk Southern won’t push for one-person train crews