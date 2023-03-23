Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Court weighs release of records in Sanford child porn probe

Mar 23, 2023, 4:00 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Attorneys took their fight over whether to unseal more documents in the 2019 child pornography investigation of billionaire banker and philanthropist T. Denny Sanford to the South Dakota Supreme Court on Thursday.

Sanford is seeking to bar the release of affidavits used to issue search warrants in the case. But the Argus Leader and ProPublica contend they should be public. Also at issue is what should be redacted if the affidavits are released.

The two news outlets were the first to report on the investigation into Sanford that began in 2019. That’s when state investigators began searching Sanford’s email account, as well as his cellular and internet service providers, for possible possession of child pornography after his accounts were flagged by a technology firm.

The South Dakota attorney general’s office declined to file charges against Sanford after the probe, saying it found no prosecutable offenses within the state’s jurisdiction.

Court documents in the case initially were sealed and referred only to “an implicated individual,” leading the Argus Leader and ProPublica to go to court seeking access to the records.

The search warrants were unsealed in 2021, identifying Sanford by name for the first time, but the affidavits remained sealed.

Jon Arneson and Jeff Beck, lawyers for the Argus Leader and ProPublica, said they should be allowed to determine what personal identifying information should be redacted in the affidavits.

“We’re not asking this court to craft some redaction statute or to interpret state statute,” he said. “The statute is clear, that is an open document for public access. Now, if there’s something in there they don’t want, then they can follow the statute.”

Such redacted information typically includes phone numbers, names of minors, Social Security numbers and addresses. Sanford’s attorney, Stacey Hegge, argued Sanford should be able to see if there’s any disclosure of trade secrets in the affidavits.

Sanford, who is in his 80s, is worth an estimated $3.4 billion. He made a fortune as the founder of First Premier Bank in South Dakota, which is known for issuing high-interest credit cards to those with poor credit.

He has donated greatly to the hospital that carries his name, Sanford Health, which is based in Sioux Falls and has major medical centers in Fargo and Bismarck, North Dakota, and Bemidji, Minnesota.

Judges will make their determination on the request to unseal the affidavits in later months.

National News

Associated Press

New Mexico OKs its 1st wildlife bridges to limit collisions

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico will build its first wildlife highway overpasses for free-roaming cougars, black bears, bighorn sheep and other creatures large and small and will also set aside $100 million for conservation projects, under two bills signed Thursday by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Advocates for the initiatives say the state stands […]
19 hours ago
FILE - In this Sept. 3, 2010 file photo, the East Fork of the Jemez River cuts through Valles Calde...
Associated Press

New Mexico tribe keeps title to portion of national preserve

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Native American tribe has been granted title to a portion of a national preserve in northern New Mexico following a yearslong court battle against the federal government, a ruling that could provide hope to other tribes seeking to regain rights to their traditional homelands. The 10th U.S. Circuit of Appeals […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

ACLU: Officials mocked Nevada prison-firefighter burns

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A group of prison firefighters said their feet burned and their socks melded to their feet during a gruesome fire clean-up assignment that left several unable to walk, stand or shower without assistance for days, according to a new lawsuit. Still, the firefighters were “mocked and ignored” when they initially […]
19 hours ago
South Carolina Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, speaks in favor of a bill that wou...
Associated Press

SC Senate OKs bill barring ‘foreign adversary’ land holdings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s Republican-controlled Senate passed a bill Thursday that would bar citizens of “foreign adversary” nations from buying property in the state, an anti-espionage measure that critics fear will chill overseas investments over outsize concerns. The measure approved Thursday by a 31-5 vote would apply to citizens of so-called adversarial countries […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Ling Ma, Beverly Gage among authors honored by book critics

NEW YORK (AP) — Ling Ma’s sharp and surreal “Bliss Montage” and Beverly Gage’s sweeping biography of the late FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover, “G-Man,” were among the winners Thursday night of the National Book Critics Circle awards. Ma’s story collection won the prize for fiction, with the judges praising her “sometimes startling” portraits of […]
19 hours ago
Honolulu Police Department police officers, back row left to right, Joshua Nahulu, Robert G. Lewis ...
Associated Press

Honolulu police officers plead not guilty in crash, cover-up

HONOLULU (AP) — Four Honolulu police officers pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges related to their roles in a cover-up of a high-speed chase that resulted in a crash and a traumatic brain injury to the driver of another car. The officers entered their pleas before Circuit Court Judge Christine E. Kuriyama, the Honolulu […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Court weighs release of records in Sanford child porn probe