Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

3 people die in Arizona after being caught in floodwaters

Mar 23, 2023, 10:55 AM
A man stuck in a tree is rescued by swift water teams from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District,...
A man stuck in a tree is rescued by swift water teams from Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District, and the Verde Valley Fire District on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Camp Verde, Ariz. Several water rescues were reported across central and northern Arizona on Wednesday. (Vyto Starinskas/The Daily Courier via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(Vyto Starinskas/The Daily Courier via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PAYSON, Ariz. (AP) — At least three people were found dead this week after their vehicles were swept away by floodwaters in Arizona, authorities said.

Gila County Sheriff’s officials said the bodies of a couple missing after their vehicle was stuck in floodwaters in the Payson area were located Thursday. They were identified as Phon Sutton, 85, and Dara Sutton, 72, both of Payson, Arizona.

Separately, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said the body of a 64-year-old woman was recovered after the vehicle she was traveling in with her husband was swept downstream at a river crossing.

Flooding caused by recent rainfall and snowmelt has told to evacuate.

Gila County authorities said search and rescue crews were dispatched Wednesday morning after county authorities received a 911 call about a pickup truck found in Tonto Creek. The vehicle was located about 18 miles (29 kilometers) east of Payson.

Sheriff’s officials said search efforts were complicated and dangerous due to weather conditions and flooding. The Hell’s Gate Fire Department, Tonto Rim Search and Rescue, Payson Police Department and Arizona Department of Public Safety took part in the search.

The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:48 a.m. Thursday from a man who reported his wife was missing. The man said that during the previous night they were traveling on Hutch Road, about 16 miles (25 kilometers) west of State Route 377, when their Jeep was swept downstream by swift-moving water at a wash known as Seymour’s Crossing.

The vehicle came to rest and after an hour they were able to leave the vehicle and reach the riverbank, but they were separated in the dark while seeking assistance. The man was assisted by local residents.

The body of the woman, who was not immediately identified, was found about 200 feet (61 meters) from the water, the sheriff’s office said.

Navajo County Search and Rescue, Hashknife Sheriff’s Posse, Joseph City Fire, Holbrook EMS and the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s Air Rescue Unit participated in the search for the woman.

National News

FILE - In this image from video released on Jan. 27, 2023, by the city of Memphis, Tenn., Tyre Nich...
Associated Press

4 ex-officers in Tyre Nichols case barred from police work

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Four of five former Memphis police officers charged with murder in the beating death of Tyre Nichols cannot work as law enforcement officers again in Tennessee, a state panel decided Friday. The Peace Officer Standards & Training Commission, or P.O.S.T., voted to decertify Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin and Justin Smith during […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Fiery Maryland tanker crash injures driver, closes lanes

PIKESVILLE, Md. (AP) — A fiery crash involving a tanker truck full of fuel briefly shut down the Interstate 795 expressway where it meets the Baltimore Beltway on Friday morning, injuring the driver and sending up a plume smoke that could be seen for miles, according to officials and news reports. The crash happened around […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Much of drought-plagued West Coast faces salmon fishing ban

SAN DIEGO (AP) — As drought dried up rivers that carry California’s newly hatched Chinook salmon to the ocean, state officials in recent years resorted to loading up the fish by the millions onto trucks and barges to take them to the Pacific. The surreal and desperate scramble boosted the survival rate of the hatchery-raised […]
9 hours ago
Linedy Genao appears at the curtain call for "Bad Cinderella" on opening night at the Imperial Thea...
Associated Press

Review: Broadway’s ‘Bad Cinderella’ gets lost in the woods

As you settle into your seat at Broadway’s “Bad Cinderella,” the subtle sound of piped-in birdsong greets you. Enjoy it while you can. The next few hours will be a frantic onslaught. The show that opened Thursday at the Imperial Theatre is a hyped-up, over-caffeinated fractured fairy tale that loses its way in the forest […]
9 hours ago
Associated Press

Suspected tornado touches down in northern Texas

DECATUR, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a suspected tornado touched down early Friday in north Texas as a storm system threatens to spawn tornadoes in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee later in the day. Wise County, Texas, Emergency Management Coordinator Cody Powell says the likely tornado struck near the Wise and Parker County line and […]
9 hours ago
This combination of photos show, from left, Daiquiri cocktail, a Manhattan, an Old Fashioned, a Pok...
Associated Press

Classic cocktails, with variations, for summer entertaining

The arrival of spring means summer entertaining season isn’t far behind, which is an excellent excuse for a home bartending refresher. Because like changing a tire and ironing a shirt, crafting a cocktail is one of those skills adults should have at least a passing familiarity with. Equipping yourself is simple. Mid-shelf bottles of the […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
3 people die in Arizona after being caught in floodwaters