Police: Minnesota man fatally stabs wife during Bible study

Mar 24, 2023, 9:10 AM
BY

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man is accused of fatally stabbing his wife during a Bible study session.

Police in St. Paul called to a home around 9 p.m. Tuesday found Corinna Woodhull with knife wounds to her torso, chest and arms and people holding down her husband, 40-year-old Robert Castillo, authorities say in charging documents.

Woodhull, 41, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Castillo, 40, was charged with second-degree murder. It wasn’t clear Friday if he has an attorney. Police haven’t disclosed a possible motive for the attack.

Castillo’s sister told officers that she hosts a Bible study for relatives at her home on Tuesdays. Woodhull and Castillo sat together on a couch, according to the charging document.

During this week’s session, Castillo held his wife’s hand and kissed her, then whispered something to Woodhull. When she shook her head no, he pulled out a hunting knife and began stabbing her, the report says. Other relatives tackled Castillo and held him until police arrived.

Castillo has a long criminal history, including felony convictions for assault, according to court records. In one case, he attacked a woman with a hammer, and in another, he repeatedly stabbed a roommate, prosecutors say in the charging document.

