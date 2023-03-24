Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Pet surrenders up at Seattle Humane, not likely to slow down

Mar 24, 2023, 3:47 PM
Nicole Jennings's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The number of pets being surrendered at Seattle Humane is on the rise — and it is not likely to drop anytime soon.

Right now, about 200 pets, on average, are given to the shelter each month from families who can no longer care for them.

“Over the past year, year-and-a-half, we’ve seen intakes very much on the rise, and they don’t seem to be slowing down,” Charleton said, who works with people surrendering pets every day.

Pet owners desperate for appointments with shortage of veterinarians

Some people may have the idea that a person who gives up their dog or cat simply has decided they don’t want their pet anymore, but Charleton said this is a misconception. In most cases, pet owners are forced to make a heart-wrenching decision because their circumstances have changed.

“Folks don’t bring in their pets just because they don’t like them,” they said. “It’s usually much more complicated, nuanced, and, frankly, really sad.”

Often, it is because of a person’s financial or housing situation. Charleton said in the average case, the amount of money standing between a person keeping or surrendering their pet is $250 or less.

“Maybe someone found a house, but they can’t afford the pet deposit fee, or there’s a hole in their fence, or their animal got picked up, but it doesn’t have its license updated, so it won’t be released to them unless they get it updated … or they need a certain surgery or treatment and they have a vet they want to work with, but they don’t have the money,” Charleton said.

A change in finances can also cause a person to need to find somewhere new to live — perhaps somewhere their pet will not be welcome.

“A lot of families are having to make decisions around housing — maybe they found somewhere to live where they can have two pets but not three pets, or they’re having to move in with a family member who already has a pet, or they’ve become homeless,” Charleton said.

They believe record inflation has played a significant role in people struggling to afford pet-related costs over the past year.

“Everything is increasing in cost, our wages aren’t necessarily increasing, people are just having a really hard time,” Charleton said.

Luckily, Seattle Humane is able to step in and help with some of these expenses. The shelter is able to provide vet care to people who cannot afford it, along with pet food, supplies, funds for pet deposits, and other resources. The Pet Food Bank supplies more than 30,000 meals a month.

The shelter can also foster pets for up to three months while a person finds a different living situation.

Through these efforts, Charleton said Seattle Humane is able to help about half of the 400 people who come to surrender their pet to keep their beloved cat or dog.

More from Nicole Jennings: Redmond police chief calls for stronger stalking laws

With kitten season right around the corner, Charleton does not see the number of pet surrenders dropping anytime soon.

“We’re expecting to see a lot … it’s going to ramp up,” they said.

Seattle Humane takes donations, including pet food and gently used pet supplies, such as carriers, for pet families in need. The shelter also is in need of volunteers and foster families.

Follow Nicole Jennings on Twitter or email her here

Local News

weekend...
Nate Connors

Weekend Traffic Report: NCAA March Madness comes to town

NCAA Women's Basketball is heading to Climate Pledge Arena Friday through Monday. Friday's game starts at 4:30 p.m.
19 hours ago
Narasimhan...
Bill Kaczaraba

Starbucks CEO Narasimhan plans to ‘reinvent’ the company

Starbucks new CEO Laxman Narasimhan held his first shareholder meeting Thursday and offered proposals to reinvent the company.
19 hours ago
(KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Aurora borealis captured in night skies across Washington

Although the aurora was hidden behind clouds, parts of the region were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the display.
19 hours ago
abducted...
Frank Sumrall

10-month-old girl found after being abducted near Des Moines area

Washington State Patrol (WSP) searched and found a 10-month-old Gihanna Smith, who was allegedly abducted.
19 hours ago
Borracchini...
Frank Sumrall

Remo Borracchini, owner of beloved 100-year-old bakery, dies at 92

But, like many other local community establishments, Borracchini’s had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
19 hours ago
fishery...
Associated Press

Much of drought-plagued West Coast faces salmon fishing ban

The surreal and desperate scramble boosted the survival rate of the hatchery-raised fish, but still it was not enough to reverse the declining stocks in the face of added challenges.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Pet surrenders up at Seattle Humane, not likely to slow down