Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

‘Shots fired’ after Pierce Co. deputies follow man allegedly holding grenade

Mar 24, 2023, 11:58 AM | Updated: 12:31 pm
(Photo from Pierce County Sheriff's Department)...
(Photo from Pierce County Sheriff's Department)
(Photo from Pierce County Sheriff's Department)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 12:28 p.m.:

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that the suspect holding the grenade is dead, and the scene is secure.

Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) will be handling the investigation when secure.

Original:

A man allegedly holding a grenade was confronted by a group of Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon in Midland.

Officers followed the man on train tracks at 112th Street E and Portland Avenue E, near Franklin Pierce High School. The man crossed 112th Steet E, and then “shots fired” was called over the radio.

Ransomware attack targets Shoreline Community College

The scene is still active, no deputies were injured, and 112th Street is shut down.

It’s unclear if the man holding the grenade was shot.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Crime Blotter

shot in head...
L.B. Gilbert

Woman shot in head on First Hill, suspect arrested

A Seattle woman was shot in the head by another woman on Wednesday evening after an incident on First Hill.
2 days ago
gas works park...
L.B. Gilbert

1 dead, 1 injured in overnight shooting at Gas Works Park

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., officers arrived and located two males with gunshot wounds at Gas Works Park Tuesday night. 
3 days ago
crime grenade...
Bill Kaczaraba

Shots fired ends with arrest of man in Whatcom County

Police entered the complex in an armored vehicle and located the alleged shooter, 27-year-old Jeremy Spotted Bear from Bellingham.
4 days ago
shot...
Bill Kaczaraba

Uber passenger recovering after being shot on way to Bellevue

Washington State Patrol is reporting an Uber passenger was shot Monday on a trip from Seattle to Bellevue.
5 days ago
assaulted...
L.B. Gilbert

Kidnapped man escapes from trunk after crash in Ravenna

Seattle police received reports of a car crash in Ravenna Thursday night where they found a man who had been kidnapped.
8 days ago
police lights distracted drivers shooting...
L.B. Gilbert

Teen dead after shooting at Federal Way apartment complex

Detectives are investigating what led up to a shooting at a Federal Way apartment complex that left a teen dead Wednesday night.
9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
‘Shots fired’ after Pierce Co. deputies follow man allegedly holding grenade