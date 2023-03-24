‘Shots fired’ after Pierce Co. deputies follow man allegedly holding grenade

Update 12:28 p.m.:

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that the suspect holding the grenade is dead, and the scene is secure.

Pierce County Force Investigation Team (PCFIT) will be handling the investigation when secure.

Original:

A man allegedly holding a grenade was confronted by a group of Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies Friday afternoon in Midland.

Officers followed the man on train tracks at 112th Street E and Portland Avenue E, near Franklin Pierce High School. The man crossed 112th Steet E, and then “shots fired” was called over the radio.

The scene is still active, no deputies were injured, and 112th Street is shut down.

It’s unclear if the man holding the grenade was shot.

This is a developing story, check back for updates