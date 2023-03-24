Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Florida Legislature moving quickly on DeSantis priorities

Mar 24, 2023, 2:21 PM
House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, left, applauds as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his Stat...
House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, left, applauds as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gives his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at the Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Phil Sears)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — From expanding gun rights to going after “woke” investors, the Florida Legislature is quickly moving on a list of bills that will give Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis conservative-pleasing policy successes as he prepares to launch a presidential campaign.

The usually slow-moving Legislature ended the week by sending DeSantis bills to shield businesses and insurance companies from lawsuits, allow any Floridian to get a government-paid voucher for private schools and an affordable housing bill that prevents local governments from enacting rent control ordinances.

“We have a lot of the governor’s priorities in a really good spot. We’ll pass them,” House Speaker Paul Renner said Friday as lawmakers went home for the weekend. “We’re moving quickly … Some of what the governor has proposed is monumental and good, and we support it 100%.”

That will give DeSantis more time to boast about successes while avoiding any perception of infighting if his priorities are held hostage until the closing moments of session.

When the 60-day session opened, DeSantis predicted his priorities would pass quickly.

“They are mindful that it’s probably better not to have kind of an eight-car pileup the last week of session where the whole agenda gets through in the last 72 hours,” DeSantis said. “I think you’re going to see more earlier.”

DeSantis signed one of his priority bills during a private ceremony Friday. The new law creates more hurdles for people suing private companies and expands on legislation passed over the past year aimed at reining in skyrocketing property insurance rates.

“Florida has long been known as a ‘judicial hellhole’ due to the legal system’s incentivizing of excessive and frivolous lawsuits,” DeSantis tweeted. “I signed a series of reforms that will protect Floridians and our economy from predatory lawsuits.”

But opponents said it’s a giveaway to insurance companies at the expense of consumers.

“The new law does nothing to protect Floridians and everything to protect the profits of billionaire insurance corporations,” Curry Pajcic, president of the Florida Justice Association.

The Legislature also sent DeSantis a bill Friday to make it illegal for state and local investment funds to consider the environmental, social and governance stances companies support. One of DeSantis’s biggest talking points is fighting back against “woke” corporations.

“It’s a form of Marxism being pushed by unelected officials, progressives that hate our country and some of the largest investment firms in the world,” Republican Rep. Bob Rommel said of the investment strategy he called “corporate activism.”

Democrats opposed the bill.

“We are talking about things that are not real — corporate activism,” Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner-Goolsby scoffed. “I don’t know what corporate activism is.”

The House also sent DeSantis a bill aimed at increasing the availability of affordable housing and boosting assistance programs for families looking for housing. While it largely received bipartisan support, some Democrats opposed it because it will also keep local governments from enacting rent control ordinances at a time when rents are climbing quickly.

On Thursday, the Legislature sent DeSantis a bill that expands the state’s school voucher program to anyone. On Friday, the House passed a bill to allow concealed carry of guns without a permit for anyone legally allowed to own a gun — another DeSantis priority. The Senate is expected to pass the gun bill.

Lawmakers are also expected to pass bills soon to address illegal immigration and to ban abortion after six weeks of gestation, both DeSantis priorities.

Lawmakers often wait until the final week of session to resolve some of the most important policy issues as they negotiate details and trade votes. Not this year.

Even the bottom line of the state spending proposals presented by the House and Senate this week aren’t too far from the $115 million plan DeSantis outlined Feb. 1. Lawmakers have plenty of time to get the budget done, unlike some recent years when lawmakers had to stay late or come back to finish the work.

“The slow pace of session,” Renner laughed Friday while talking about what’s already been done in the first three weeks of the process.

National News

Associated Press

Teachers press school safety in wake of Denver shooting

DENVER (AP) — Colorado teachers flooded into the state Capitol Friday to press for better protections for students and school staff after a 17-year-old Denver student shot two administrators, fled to the mountains and killed himself. Roughly 1,500 teachers and their supporters called for improved school security, more mental health support and tighter gun control […]
14 hours ago
People walk on a trail at the Montissippi County Park near the Xcel Energy Monticello Generating Pl...
Associated Press

Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry

MONTICELLO, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota utility began shutting down a nuclear power plant near Minneapolis on Friday after failing to stop the release of radioactive material it says is not dangerous but has prompted concerns among nearby residents. Xcel Energy started shutting down the plant in Monticello, and after it cools over the next […]
14 hours ago
New York Police Department officers of the emergency service unit arrive at the courthouse after po...
Associated Press

Powder, threat sent to Manhattan DA investigating Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A powdery substance was found Friday with a threatening letter in a mailroom at the offices of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the latest security scare as the prosecutor weighs a potential historic indictment of former President Donald Trump, authorities said. New York City police and environmental protection officials isolated and […]
14 hours ago
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in support of the campaign of Ohio ...
Associated Press

Trump rally falls during anniversary of Waco’s dark past

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former President Donald Trump picking Waco, Texas, for the first rally of his 2024 campaign Saturday will put him in the middle of a big Republican state that has reliably delivered him big crowds. It will also put him not far from the grassy prairie where a standoff in 1993 between […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

ACLU: Lawsuit likely if Nebraska bill on trans health passes

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Now that a Nebraska bill to ban gender-affirming treatments for minors has cleared its first and toughest hurdle, parents and children likely to be affected by the measure are preparing for a legal fight, the American Civil Liberties Union said Friday. “It’s discriminatory on the basis of sex,” said Jane Seu, […]
14 hours ago
Associated Press

Court reverses Alabama officer’s 2021 murder conviction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday overturned the murder conviction of a police officer convicted of killing a man who was holding a gun to his own head. The appellate court ordered a new trial for former Huntsville officer William “Ben” Darby. The court, in tossing the murder conviction, […]
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Florida Legislature moving quickly on DeSantis priorities