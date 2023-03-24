Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Sheriff: 2 dead in Southern California helicopter crash

Mar 24, 2023, 2:59 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — Two people died in a helicopter crash Friday in Southern California, officials said.

The helicopter crashed in an unincorporated area of Perris, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Two people were confirmed dead, but it was not immediately clear whether there were others aboard the helicopter. Additional details were not available.

Perris is about 65 miles (104.61 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

National News

In this photo provided by Navajo Technical University, graduates at the school stand during a cerem...
Associated Press

Navajo Tech 1st among tribal universities to offer PhD

A university on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. launched its accredited doctoral program, becoming the first among more than 30 accredited tribal colleges and universities across the country to offer such a high level degree. The program at Navajo Technical University will be dedicated to sustaining Diné culture and language. Diné is […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border. The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able […]
18 hours ago
A group of around 200 people who turned out for a rally inside the Nebraska State Capitol hold up s...
Associated Press

Drag community shows up to protest Nebraska drag show bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would criminalize exposing anyone 18 or younger to a drag show in Nebraska was the last one to get a public hearing in this year’s legislative session late Friday. But those opposed to the bill made sure the final hearing went out with a flash of glitter and […]
18 hours ago
SEIU workers, teachers and supporters picket at Mclay Street and Foothill Blvd in San Fernando, Cal...
Associated Press

Los Angeles schools, union leaders reach contract deal

The Los Angeles Unified School District and union leaders said Friday they reached a deal on a new contract for workers after a strike that shut down the nation’s second-largest school system for three days. The agreement includes a pay raise for workers such as bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers, special education assistants and other […]
18 hours ago
FILE - Taylor Schabusiness returns to a Brown County courtroom after attacking her attorney Quinn J...
Associated Press

Woman accused of homicide, dismemberment ruled fit for trial

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A woman accused of killing and dismembering a man in Wisconsin is competent to stand trial, a court ruled Friday. Judge Thomas Walsh issued the ruling and set a July 21 start date for Taylor Schabusiness’ trial in Brown County Circuit Court, WLUK-TV reported. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree […]
18 hours ago
Associated Press

Movie filming outside Trump grand jury court buildings

NEW YORK (AP) — If the drama happening inside the court buildings in lower Manhattan where a grand jury is pondering possible charges against former President Donald Trump isn’t enough, there’s going to be some outside as well this weekend — the filming of some movie scenes. Notices went up around the buildings on Centre […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Sheriff: 2 dead in Southern California helicopter crash