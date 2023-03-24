Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

Death row minister sues Oklahoma Corrections agency for $10M

Mar 24, 2023, 3:21 PM
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A death row minister who was inside the execution chamber during Oklahoma’s last lethal injection sued the Department of Corrections for $10 million on Friday, alleging the agency and its spokesman defamed him in a statement to the media.

The Rev. Jeff Hood of Arkansas alleges in the federal lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Oklahoma City that the Jan. 9 statement attributed to Department of Corrections spokesman Josh Ward was false and defamatory.

“The words that Defendant Ward of the ODOC released worldwide have injured Plaintiff Hood’s reputation and caused obvious emotional distress,” the lawsuit states.

The DOC’s statement was released after the agency decided to prohibit Hood from being inside the execution chamber during the Jan. 12 lethal injection of Scott Eizember, for whom Hood had been a spiritual adviser. In the statement, Ward cited Hood’s anti-death penalty activism and said Hood had “been arrested multiple times for such outbursts in other states, demonstrating a blatant disregard for the experiences of victims’ families and the solemnity of the process.”

The agency later reversed course and allowed Hood inside the chamber during Eizember’s execution.

“Immediately when I saw that statement, my heart dropped because I work very hard to try to be consistently loving and kind as much as I possibly can to all sides during these executions,” Hood told The Associated Press on Friday. “They thought they could defame and demean me and that there would be no consequences.”

Although Hood has been arrested three times during protests, he claims only one arrest in Texas was related to the death penalty and that it did not disrupt the execution or show any disregard for the experiences of victims’ families.

“The ODOC ran multiple background checks on plaintiff Hood before the statement of Defendant Ward was released,” the lawsuit states. “Therefore, Defendant Ward and the ODOC knew or should have known that their statements were false.”

Richard Dieter, the director of the Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit Death Penalty Information Center, said he is unaware of any cases similar to Hood’s, but he noted the legal fight over spiritual advisers being inside the death chamber during executions is one that was only recently decided by the U.S. Supreme Court. The court ruled in March 2022 that states must accommodate the wishes of death row inmates who want to have their pastors pray aloud and even touch them during their executions.

Hood also alleges the statement violated his due process and his right to practice religious ministry, both in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Ward said Friday he had not seen the lawsuit and that the agency has a policy of not commenting on pending litigation.

National News

Associated Press

Six injured in blast at Pennsylvania chocolate factory

WEST READING, Pa. (AP) — Firefighters battled a blaze in Pennsylvania Friday after an explosion at a chocolate factory injured at least six people and sent a plume of black smoke into the air above West Reading. Berks County fire crews remained on the scene at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant Friday night about 60 […]
19 hours ago
In this photo provided by Layton Hoyer, a red SUV is seen submerged in floodwater on Old Ritchey Ro...
Associated Press

Missouri man makes harrowing rescue in flash flood

As heavy rains and flash floods doused southwestern Missouri Friday, Layton Hoyer wanted to get a closer look at the rising river levels. That is when he noticed an SUV caught in the flash floods near Granby. At first, Hoyer thought the car might have been abandoned, but flashing brake lights caught his eye. The […]
19 hours ago
In this photo provided by Navajo Technical University, graduates at the school stand during a cerem...
Associated Press

Navajo Tech 1st among tribal universities to offer PhD

A university on the largest Native American reservation in the U.S. launched its accredited doctoral program, becoming the first among more than 30 accredited tribal colleges and universities across the country to offer such a high level degree. The program at Navajo Technical University will be dedicated to sustaining Diné culture and language. Diné is […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Texas police: Migrants found ‘suffocating’ in train; 2 dead

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Police in South Texas said Friday that two migrants were found dead and at least 10 were hospitalized after authorities received a call that they were “suffocating” in a train car traveling near the U.S.-Mexico border. The Uvalde Police Department said Border Patrol was informed of the phone call and able […]
19 hours ago
A group of around 200 people who turned out for a rally inside the Nebraska State Capitol hold up s...
Associated Press

Drag community shows up to protest Nebraska drag show bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A bill that would criminalize exposing anyone 18 or younger to a drag show in Nebraska was the last one to get a public hearing in this year’s legislative session late Friday. But those opposed to the bill made sure the final hearing went out with a flash of glitter and […]
19 hours ago
SEIU workers, teachers and supporters picket at Mclay Street and Foothill Blvd in San Fernando, Cal...
Associated Press

Los Angeles schools, union leaders reach deal after strike

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District and union leaders said Friday they reached a deal on pay raises for bus drivers, custodians and other support staff after a three-day strike that shut down the nation’s second-largest school system. The deal includes a series of retroactive raises going back to 2021 as […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Emergency Preparedness...

Prepare for the next disaster at the Emergency Preparedness Conference

Being prepared before the next emergency arrives is key to preserving businesses and organizations of many kinds.
SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Death row minister sues Oklahoma Corrections agency for $10M