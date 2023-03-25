Close
LOCAL NEWS

10-month-old girl found after being abducted near Des Moines area

Mar 24, 2023, 5:11 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm
abducted...
Cancelled Amber Alert
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington State Patrol (WSP) searched and found a 10-month-old Gihanna Smith, who was allegedly abducted, cancelling a recently released Amber Alert Friday afternoon.

Cancelled Amber Alert

$85K reward to find missing Grays Harbor County girl; mother back in jail

According to WSP, Smith was taken by a 23-year-old suspect Reality B. Jordan from the 2100 block of 24th Avenue South in Des Moines Friday at 6 a.m.

