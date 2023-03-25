LOCAL NEWS
10-month-old girl found after being abducted near Des Moines area
Mar 24, 2023, 5:11 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm
Washington State Patrol (WSP) searched and found a 10-month-old Gihanna Smith, who was allegedly abducted, cancelling a recently released Amber Alert Friday afternoon.
$85K reward to find missing Grays Harbor County girl; mother back in jail
According to WSP, Smith was taken by a 23-year-old suspect Reality B. Jordan from the 2100 block of 24th Avenue South in Des Moines Friday at 6 a.m.